New Regina Breast Health Centre Ready to Welcome Patients

Saskatchewan Government Delivers on Commitment to More Timely Access and Enhanced Breast Health Services

The highly anticipated Regina Breast Health Centre will officially open its doors to patients next week on April 23rd. The new centre will provide a variety of services, including diagnostic imaging, biopsies, specialist consultations, patient education and navigation, as well as other future on-site post treatment therapies and rehabilitation.

"Women will now have improved access to a full range of breast health services and the supports they need to help them through the difficult journey of diagnosis, treatment and recovery in a centralized way," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Regina's new Breast Health Centre represents a significant investment in the health and wellbeing of Saskatchewan women and will have a positive impact to breast health services in our province."

Co-location of essential services at the Breast Health Centre will allow family physicians and nurse practitioners to provide a single referral rather than coordinating multiple referrals. This streamlined approach will reduce wait times and improve the patient experience in what can often be a challenging time.

"The new Breast Health Centre is going to have an incredibly positive impact on anyone facing a breast cancer diagnosis in Regina and surrounding areas," breast cancer survivor and Inpower Committee Member Briana Bolduc said. "I think the familiarity of having appointments in the same location will provide a much-needed sense of comfort and help reduce anxiety during a really difficult time. Anything that makes the cancer journey a bit more manageable is a win, and I am grateful this centre will exist for those who need it."

Patients will receive coordinated care from the time they are referred by a primary care provider through assessment, diagnosis, and treatment if required (including surgery and/or referral to an oncologist), as well as connections to other services for therapies, rehabilitation or reconstructions.

Multi-disciplinary teams will include breast radiologists, breast specialized surgeons, nurse navigators, diagnostic imaging professionals, physiotherapists, a social worker and support administrative staff all working together and closely collaborating as a team to provide timely care and a better patient experience.

"The opening of the Regina Breast Health Centre reflects our commitment to timely, compassionate, high-quality care for women facing breast health concerns," Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. "By bringing key services together under one roof, we are making care more coordinated, accessible, and supportive for every patient."

Government has invested $8.5 million to open the new Breast Health Centre including building renovations, diagnostic equipment and staffing.

"We continue to deliver on our commitment to improve access and ensure the best possible outcomes for patients through a number of ongoing initiatives to enhance breast care," Cockrill said. "We are also grateful to the Hospitals of Regina Foundation for their support in funding two radiologists to receive fellowship training for breast imaging and intervention specialties and deliver highly specialized care to Saskatchewan women."

