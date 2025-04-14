Celebrating Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

CANADA, April 14 - Released on April 14, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is proclaiming April 13-19, 2025, as Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This week is dedicated to celebrating and recognizing the hard work and commitment of 9-1-1 call takers, dispatchers and technicians across the province.

"Telecommunicators are essential in saving lives," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said. "They ensure that the information you provide during a 9-1-1 call is accurately relayed to the emergency personnel who are coming to your aid. We recognize and appreciate their vital role in keeping our citizens safe."

This week is an opportunity to acknowledge and express gratitude to those who devote their lives to serving the public.

In Saskatchewan, 9-1-1 calls are taken by highly trained professional staff in Regina, Saskatoon and near Prince Albert. These telecommunicators received over 570,000 calls in 2024.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) provides monitoring and dispatching services across the province. The SPSA works with volunteer and professional first responders, as well as provincial and municipal government ministries and agencies to support public safety, protection and enforcement.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators week is observed annually during the second full week of April.

-30-

For more information, contact: