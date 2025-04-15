Meet Chris Mancini at Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books

Chris Mancini

Book Signings Taking Place April 26/27 on USC Campus

Live events are great. I love meeting fans who stop by, and I also love meeting new people who haven’t read anything of mine yet and are looking for something new.” — Chris Mancini

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comedian and author Chris Mancini will be signing books a week-and-a-half from now at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The writer of Pacify Me: A Handbook for the Freaked Out New Dad (Simon and Schuster) and The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies (Morgan James Publishing) will be at the April 26th & 27th event that takes place on the campus of the University of Southern California.He will also have his graphic novels, Long Ago and Far Away and Rise of the Kung Fu Dragon Master (Massive Indies) at his White Cat Entertainment booth at “Hero’s Way” (comics and graphic novels), Booth #836.“Live events are great,” said Mancini, who has been on stages ranging from performing at the Hollywood Improv to doing panels at San Diego Comic-Con. “I love meeting fans who stop by, and I also love meeting new people who haven’t read anything of mine yet and are looking for something new. The LA Times Festival of Books is a great time, and it’s a celebration of stories and books. I am excited to be a part of it.”There is no cost to attend the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, which began in 1996.Mancini will be at Comic Con Revolution and the Pasadena Comic Con next month, and then at San Diego Comic Con in July.Of Pacify Me, Mancini says, “My book contains helpful advice, anecdotes, and lots of science fiction references.” Meanwhile, The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies had thirteen writers who contributed and is a funny and informative look at different film genres with a top ten and bottom ten list at the end of each chapter.The graphic novels explore what happens when the child savior of a fantasy realm is forced to return as an adult (Long Ago and Far Away) and follow a petty criminal as he inadvertently becomes entangled in a centuries-long supernatural martial arts battle (Rise of the Kung Fu Dragon Master).More on Chris Mancini and his books, films, and podcasts can be found at WhiteCatEntertainment.com For details about the upcoming event, visit events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/ ####

White Cat Entertainment demo reel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.