SmartCommerce Accelerates and Expands its OmniCommerce™ Strategy with New Partners, New Products, and a Capital Boost

SmartCommerce - Revolutionize E-commerce with SmartCommerce's Multi-Touchpoint Acceleration

New integration partners, including Mealme, TransUnion, Ibotta, Nextdoor, Open Influence, Mammoth and Pẽq will help brands thrive as consumer behavior evolves.

Right now, brands and consumers are truly on the same side of the table: they all need to achieve more with less spend."” — Jennifer Silverberg, CEO SmartCommerce

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartCommerce , the leading Independent Commerce Media provider in North America (driving well over half of the category volume), today announced the latest expansion of its OmniCommerce™ strategy, further helping multi-channel brands capture and convert buyer intent across all consumer touchpoints. Mealme.ai, a provider of embedded transaction functionality, is a flagship integration partner in this expansion along with other commerce-optimizing tools including Integrated Promotions and Rebates, Ratings and Reviews, Sales Lift Measurement providers and Publishers/Platforms.To help accelerate integration and expansion, the company has closed an insider capital raise, led by The Argentum Group.SmartCommerce’s Click2Cartplatform is already used by virtually all top CPG/adjacent multichannel manufacturers, their agencies, and their retailer partners to accelerate commerce. In the last 12 months alone, over 150 million consumers have used SmartCommerce links to save over $10 Billion of products in store carts among a growing network of top global retail partners including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kroger and Walgreens.This expansion adds fully embedded checkout, promotional opportunities, new platform partners, and trustmarks that help consumers and brands connect and convert at the point of decision, as well as integrated reporting that helps brands prove and improve ROI. SmartCommerce CEO Jennifer Silverberg notes, “Right now, brands and consumers are truly on the same side of the table: they all need to achieve more with less spend. This service expansion is intended to help unlock the potential of advertising to be the next-generation marketplace: where brands, consumers, and retailers connect directly/seamlessly, to the benefit of all.”Matt Bouchner, CEO of MealMe, a provider of embedded and agentic transaction services, adds, “SmartCommerce is the perfect integration partner to accelerate adoption of our embedded ordering platform in new applications. We’re already enjoying strong consumer adoption in embedding food ordering into AI agents, but expect this SmartCommerce integration to build overnight visibility and usage across all types of on-demand transactions.”“As investors with extensive experience in eCommerce tech, Argentum has seen many companies that are working to address this segment, but most are focusing on the marketing application, and miss the hard part – the data. SmartCommerce brings the needed data-centric rigor – their data core is scalable, strong, and incredibly flexible,” said Walter Barandiarán, Argentum’s Managing Partner. The round was led by Argentum Capital Partners IV, L.P., with First Analysis Corporation and Mathers Associates participating.About SmartCommerceSmartCommerce is an industry-leading ML and AI-based data platform that ingests and optimizes real-time product data, including availability, location and pricing, for millions of SKUs, enabling SaaS solutions that dramatically accelerate eCommerce for brands and their retail partners by removing friction that has historically limited online commerce. The company brings deep data and eCommerce experience – the executive team includes several former Channel Intelligence (acquired by Google in 2013) leaders. To learn more about the SmartCommerce Click2Cart technology, please visit: https://www.smartcommerce.co/ About ArgentumArgentum is a New York-based growth equity firm that partners with entrepreneurial owners to build industry-leading B2B software, technology-enabled and business services companies. The firm invests in companies with revenues of $5 million to $30 million, providing capital to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions and / or generate shareholder liquidity. Over its 30-year history, Argentum has invested in over 100 companies and supported more than 200 add-on acquisitions. Argentum fills the growing gap between early-stage venture capital investors and later stage growth equity firms by targeting bootstrapped companies seeking $5 million to $20 million of equity capital. To learn more, visit: https://argentumgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.