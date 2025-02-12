SmartCommerce, Pathformance Partner to Help CPG Brands Optimize Real-Time Independent Commerce Media Performance

SmartCommerce - Revolutionize E-commerce with SmartCommerce's Multi-Touchpoint Acceleration

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartCommerce , the leading Independent Commerce Media solution, and Pathformance , a leader in marketing and measurement, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at empowering CPG brands to more effectively measure, optimize and scale their commerce media efforts.This partnership combines SmartCommerce’s industry-leading Click2Carttechnology with Pathformance’s advanced measurement and analytics capabilities. SmartCommerce’s solutions enable consumers to seamlessly add products from digital ads directly to their preferred retailer’s cart. By integrating Pathformance’s advanced measurement capabilities into Click2Cart campaigns, the partnership provides brands with enhanced insights that will allow them to optimize the effectiveness of their digital advertising campaigns."We are excited to partner with Pathformance as one of our measurement partners, to help CPG brands clearly understand the impact of their media spend," said Jennifer Silverberg, CEO of SmartCommerce. "With consumer shopping behaviors evolving rapidly, it’s critical that brands can optimize their digital commerce strategies in real-time. Partnering with Pathformance gives our client brands more ways to turn data into immediately actionable insights, and to drive better outcomes."“When we align brands and agencies, we can easily enable a process to measure each tactic, both individually and holistically, to validate and optimize media spend,” added Elizabeth Johnson, CEO of Pathformance. “We can deliver data-driven analytics needed to optimize campaigns and maximize return on investment. SmartCommerce’s innovative add-to-cart approach aligns perfectly with our mission to provide brands and advertisers with transparency and measurable results. Together, we are combining our strengths to help brands connect the dots between media dollars spent and carts filled.”As Independent Commerce Media continues to grow alongside Retail Media Networks, this partnership provides consumer brands with the tools to stay competitive and optimize ad spend when supporting their full range of retail partners. This partnership reinforces the commitment of both companies to innovation and client success, paving the way for more impactful advertising strategies and stronger brand-consumer connections.About PathformancePathformance is a leading marketing and measurement company empowering brands, RMNs, advertisers, and ad-tech partners to optimize their media investments with precision and transparency. Recognized as an industry innovator, Pathformance delivers actionable insights and data-driven strategies to help clients understand the full impact of every advertising dollar. Pathformance has measured 500 brands, measuring the impact of 25B impressions, $240M in media budgets, generated $1.2B in incremental sales. Learn more at https://pathformance.com About SmartCommerceSmartCommerce is the martech platform transforming digital touchpoints into seamless commerce. As the category creator for Click2Cart technology, SmartCommerce is chosen for its cutting-edge technology and robust data and analytics that enable brands to optimize their marketing spends and drive more conversions. Trusted as the preferred supplier for over 2000 brands and 135 agencies, the company has driven more than $9 billion into carts from 150+ million shoppers in the last 12 months. With the company’s machine-learning-backed Master Optimization Engine and premium analytics designed for savvy marketers, SmartCommerce’s data and technology continue to propel the ecommerce industry forward. Learn more at https://smartcommerce.com

