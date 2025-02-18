SmartCommerce Names Risa Crandall as Chief Growth Officer

Rita Crandall - Chief growth Officer, SmartCommerce

Industry Veteran to Accelerate SmartCommerce's Strategic Growth and Expansion

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartCommerce , a platform that transforms digital touchpoints into seamless commerce experiences, is pleased to announce Risa Crandall as the new Chief Growth Officer. Crandall brings over 20 years of experience partnering with top brands and their agency partners to help accelerate commerce growth, with a proven track record of transforming and scaling sales organizations.Prior to joining SmartCommerce, Crandall held the position of SVP of CPG and BevAlc Strategy and Sales at Aki Technology at Aki Technologies, where she was instrumental in leading the development of a new division that focused on the CPG sector. Under her leadership, the division grew rapidly and drove innovative, data-driven strategies that helped increase client satisfaction and improve overall sales performance. Prior to Aki, Crandall led the team nationally at Crisp and Dotdash Meredith.Risa Crandall is known for her hands-on, results-oriented expertise in the industry. CPG audiences regularly tune in to hear insights from her and CEO Jennifer Silverberg on The CPG Scoop , a dynamic podcast that explores the people, trends, and technologies behind the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.“SmartCommerce and its clients will benefit greatly from Risa’s energy, unique experience, and client-first approach,” added Silverberg. “In the last 12 months, our CPG clients have used Click2Cartto drive over $9 Billion of shopper orders into carts at partner retailers, and we expect that number to double by the end of this year. Supporting and driving growth like that for our clients requires a team dedicated to client services, and we feel that Risa fits that mindset perfectly.”As Chief Growth Officer at SmartCommerce, Crandall will be responsible for overseeing the company’s sales strategy, driving revenue growth, and building high-performance teams that are positioned to scale with the company’s expanding client base. The growth of SmartCommerce has been considerable. In 2024, SmartCommerce alone drove over 60% of all Independent Commerce Media across CTV, Social, Influencer, Display, and Video. With a worldwide footprint, it has deep connections with the world’s largest CPG companies and their retailer partners.“I am thrilled to join SmartCommerce and look forward to working with such a talented and passionate team. Having used SmartCommerce services for years with clients, I already know the success it helps drive,” shared Crandall. “I believe strongly in the mission of SmartCommerce and I’m excited to join the team to help bring value to more brands and their partners.”About SmartCommerce:SmartCommerce is the martech platform that helps CPG companies sell more online by transforming digital touchpoints into seamless commerce. As the category creator for Click2Cart technology, SmartCommerce is chosen for its cutting-edge technology and robust data and analytics that enable brands to optimize their marketing spends and drive more conversions. Trusted as the preferred supplier for over 2000 brands and 135 agencies, the company has driven more than $9 billion into carts from 150+ million shoppers in the last 12 months. With the company’s machine-learning-backed Master Optimization Engine and premium analytics designed for savvy marketers, SmartCommerce’s data and technology continue to propel the ecommerce industry forward. Learn more at smartcommerce.com.

