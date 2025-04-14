Gov. Little acts to preserve emergency fund used in Kohberger investigation, other crises

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little line-item vetoed House Bill 482 today to retain the Governor’s emergency fund to respond to certain crises.

The Governor has tapped the emergency fund in recent years for a variety of purposes, including to support the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, to fight fentanyl, and to promote border security.

"As leaders, we need the tools to be agile in responding to crises that affect our citizens. I line-item vetoed this budget bill because eliminating the Governor’s emergency fund only hinders our ability to respond quickly in a fast-moving situation. I share the Legislature’s vigor for ensuring government is efficient, but citizens expect government to be responsive in times of crisis,” Governor Little said.

In 2022, Governor Little committed up to $1 million in Governor’s emergency funds to support the Moscow Police Department as they worked feverishly to track down Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students. Governor Little also used funds in the account to support border missions during the Biden administration, and the fund supported the work of Operation Esto Perpetua, an initiative aimed at protecting Idahoans from the scourge of fentanyl.

The Governor’s full veto message is available at this link: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/veto_h-482_2025.pdf