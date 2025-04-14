Idaho makes largest investment in childcare in state history

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little celebrated the state’s largest investment in childcare ever outside of pandemic relief funds with his signature of Senate Bill 1206.

“This bill is the latest in our efforts to support families and ensure they have quality, affordable childcare options. The high cost of childcare is one of the biggest burdens on young Idaho families, if they can even find quality childcare nearby, and we know the problem is driven by supply and demand. If we can partner with childcare providers to increase the number of slots at their facilities, we can increase access to and drive down the costs of childcare,” Governor Little said.

Today’s record setting childcare investment puts up to $45 million over three years to expand childcare capacity and $4.2 million in ongoing funding to offset families’ direct costs of childcare, benefitting an estimated 500 children.

Governor Little also highlighted his administration’s past commitments to increasing childcare access. Under Governor Little’s watch, Idaho increased the childcare tax deduction to $12,000 per family and put $30 million for childcare supply, creating an estimated 4,000 slots at childcare facilities across Idaho.

With today’s bill, Idaho is poised to add yet another 6,000 projected slots after the new funds are fully deployed to our communities.

“Improving childcare access for Idaho families will continue to be a high priority because it is important to parents and it is important for businesses and employers,” Governor Little added.