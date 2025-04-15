Richard Gere and Lily Tomlin Headline Powerful 2025 Love Wins Film Festival in Long Island

Love Wins Film Festival 2025 Jaret Martino, Founder of Love Wins Film Festival #LoveWinsFilmFest

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Love Wins Film Festival returns to Long Island May 3–4, 2025, spotlighting stories that uplift, challenge, and transform. Screenings will take place at The LGBT Network in Hauppauge on May 3 and The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center in Patchogue on May 4. This year’s lineup features nearly 60 socially conscious films, including projects headlined by Hollywood icons Richard Gere and Lily Tomlin.Continuing its mission to elevate underrepresented artists, the festival showcases storytelling that explores identity, resilience, love, family, and freedom. Panel discussions, live performances, and collaborations with advocacy groups create space for healing dialogue and grassroots momentum. Partner organizations this season include The LGBT Network, Plaza Cinema, the HIV Stops With Me Campaign, The Retreat—All Against Abuse, Sepa Mujer, and the Huntington Arts Council. Panels will feature guests such as Courtney Chase (Blossom, Nick of Time), Dr. Serghino Walker (LPC, MS), and Dr. Katherine Marshall Woods (Licensed Media Psychologist).On May 3, the Engage Organization will host the vibrant “Ally Rally” at the Hauppauge Center to support LGBTQ+ attendees. Ralliers are encouraged to dress in bright colors, bring signs, and radiate positivity. Bubble wands will be gifted to all.Festival guests will enjoy performances by “New York Drag Mermaid” Belle Noche and “Long Island Showgirl” LaBelle, as well as appearances by panel judges, including LGBTQ+ advocate Roman (Babylon Pride), Kyle Savage (Club Halo), and longtime entertainer Ms. Mimi Carey.Notable Films: Eyes on Ukraine - This urgent documentary, executive produced by Richard Gere, examines Ukraine’s surge in HIV cases amid war. (Director: Mo Stoebe; Producers: David Gere, Katja Kulenkampff; Featuring: Yana Panfilova, Liza Shevchuck)Walk Away —An experimental visual journey about a woman trapped in abuse, fighting for freedom. (Director: C. Fitz; Producer: Carmen Quiros; Cast: Alison Iles, Tony Privette)An Unexpected Community — Director Kathryn L. Beranich captures the magic of “Women On The Net,” a virtual sanctuary launched during the pandemic. (Featuring Lily Tomlin, Kate Clinton, Meredith Baxter)Born to Prove — Born with muscular dystrophy, Lily Brasch defies limits to become an athlete and advocate. (Director: Rafael Fernanz; Featuring: Lily Brasch, Dr. Joel Brasch)The Echoes We See —A student relives trauma during a school lockdown in this poetic meditation on youth and violence. (Director/Writer: Andrés Mejia)Virgins by Choice —Two friends take a vow of abstinence, only to discover that love doesn’t follow rules. (Executive Producers: Sonia Suvagau, Horatio C. Kemeny; Producer(s): Sonia Suvagau, Adriana Villi)Emerald City — Two young men from different worlds connect on a road trip through the American Southwest. (Director: Josef Steiff)Una Carta a Mis Hijas (A Letter to My Daughters) — An undocumented mother in NYC writes to the daughters she left behind. (Director: JT Doran; Writer: Alain Martin)Artists at the Edge — Two queer artists fight for visibility in a divided America. (Director: Patrick A. Riviere)Out Of My Comfort Zone — A musical comedy about friendship, secrets, and identity in high school. (Director: Ivy Hale)Festival Schedule:May 3, 2025—The LGBT Network, 125 Kennedy Dr Suite 100, Hauppauge, NYMay 4, 2025—The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center, 20 Terry St #121, Patchogue, NYTickets: $25 (LGBT Network); $17 (Plaza Cinema, member discounts available)Love Wins Film Festival tickets may be purchased directly through Film Freeway's website Founded by Long Island native Jaret Martino, the Love Wins Film Festival is a platform for bold storytelling, advocacy, and community celebration. The festival partners with national organizations such as The Safe Center and the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, with representatives hosting panels and providing critical resources during the event.Martino shares, “As a Long Island native, member of the LGBTQIA+ community, and someone with Cherokee Indian heritage who believes in the power of storytelling to spark empathy and change, I am so unbelievably proud of this festival. The Love Wins Film International Festival brings us together to witness transformative films, engage in meaningful dialogue, and celebrate diverse artistry. It’s a powerful reminder that love always wins.”The festival supports independent filmmakers with awards, streaming distribution, and events in New York and Los Angeles. Its mission centers on women’s empowerment, LGBTQIA+ representation, diversity, inclusion, and wellness.About The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center: A nonprofit arts hub in Patchogue, The Plaza offers film, classes, and events that enrich the community.About LGBT Network: Since 1993, this nonprofit has created safe spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families across Long Island and Queens.For interviews, red carpet credentials, or screener requests, please contact Jade Umbrella PR.

