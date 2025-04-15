Edward DuCoin Joins ABA Criminal Justice Section to Support Justice Reform

American Bar Association Edward DuCoin

LAUREL SPRINGS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward DuCoin, entrepreneur and author of the forthcoming book Indicted Loyalty, Convicted Logic, has joined the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Criminal Justice Section. This is a significant step in his ongoing commitment to supporting legal system reform through collaboration, research, and advocacy.

The ABA’s Criminal Justice Section comprises prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, academics, and other professionals working to improve the fairness and effectiveness of the U.S. legal system. DuCoin, though not a licensed attorney, joins the Section as a business leader and concerned citizen who has experienced firsthand the complexities of the justice system.

“I joined the ABA to stay informed with the most current developments in criminal justice reform and to build relationships with those working to improve the system,” said DuCoin. “Engaging with professionals who understand what’s broken—and are committed to fixing it—is essential for anyone hoping to contribute to meaningful change.”

DuCoin’s current advocacy is informed in part by his upcoming memoir, Indicted Loyalty, Convicted Logic. The book examines the legal challenges he has faced and explores broader systemic concerns, including mandatory minimum sentencing and resource constraints in public defense. Through research and storytelling, it aims to offer a lens into how legal structures can be reimagined to serve justice more effectively.

With a career spanning over four decades, DuCoin has built and scaled multiple businesses, raised over $20 million in capital, and supported entrepreneurial ventures across nine countries. His current work focuses on digital transformation, ethical leadership, and access to justice.

As part of his efforts, DuCoin has begun participating in national conversations on criminal justice reform and plans to share insights from his ABA membership through public writing, including commentary on Medium. He is also engaging with legal community members to explore potential areas for policy improvement and public education.

“This is not just about my experience,” DuCoin added. “It’s about working with others to help build a system that better serves everyone—regardless of background or resources.”

The book Indicted Loyalty, Convicted Logic, is expected to be released in late 2025.

About the American Bar Association Criminal Justice Section

The ABA’s Criminal Justice Section brings together a diverse range of professionals—including judges, prosecutors, defenders, scholars, and reform advocates—to improve the U.S. criminal justice system. The Section is known for its balanced, evidence-based approach to reform, ethics, education, and policy development. More information is available at www.americanbar.org/groups/criminal_justice.

About Edward DuCoin

Edward DuCoin is an entrepreneur, professional speaker, and professor. He founded his first company at 18, and it later went public on NASDAQ. Over the years, he has launched technology, finance, and consulting businesses. His current focus includes legal reform, ethical business leadership, and storytelling through writing and public engagement. Learn more at www.edwardducoin.net.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.