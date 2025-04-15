VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Announces NEK Secures $900,000 Kitchen Contract, Capping Off Record Growth and Momentum

New England Kitchens in a Major Growth Cycle!!

VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Announces NEK Secures $900,000 Kitchen Contract, Capping Off Record Growth and Multi-Year MomentumNew England Kitchens is thrilled to announce a major new order for 72 full kitchens from a respected and established developer in Southern Maine. The contract, which will begin delivery in Q2 of 2025, represents approximately $900,000 in gross revenue, reinforcing NEK’s position as one of the region’s fastest-growing kitchen installation and cabinetry providers.This order builds on NEK’s explosive growth over the past two years. The company is also pleased to confirm that it has secured cabinet contracts for 2025 and 2026 that exceed 150% of NEK’s gross revenues in both 2023 and 2024, a significant milestone highlighting its upward trajectory in both demand and production.“These numbers are more than encouraging—they’re transformational,” said Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc., which owns an equity stake in NEK. “We’re scaling not just in volume, but in profitability and operational efficiency. This contract exemplifies the type of high-margin, high-quality work that is fueling our expansion across New England.”NEK’s growth in gross revenue is being matched by strong gross margins, thanks to continued investment in lean manufacturing practices, supply chain optimization, and strategic hiring. With backlogs building into 2026, the company is poised for sustained profitability and an aggressive leap forward in market share.This most recent developer contract follows a series of wins with residential and multi-family projects, driven by NEK’s ability to deliver consistent quality, on-time delivery, and competitive pricing. The company is actively exploring additional opportunities in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and coastal Connecticut.As NEK continues to scale its operations, it remains focused on building value through precision, partnerships, and performance.About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT, and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximize existing capabilities, improve shareholder performance and profitability, increase cost efficiencies, optimize business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis, and simplify business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ About New England Kitchens, LLCNew England Kitchens has been serving Maine’s construction industry for over 35 years, providing top-quality kitchen and flooring solutions. As a trusted partner for builders and developers, NEK takes pride in delivering exceptional service and craftsmanship, ensuring seamless integration into residential and commercial projects.For more information, contact Shannon Croteau at Design@NewEnglandKitchens.com, via the website https://newenglandkitchens.com Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.Social Media Links for VizConnect, Inc:Preferred Vendors Listing for Purchasing VizConnect, Inc. Shares:Charles Schwab: https://www.schwab.com Vanguard: https://investor.vanguard.com

