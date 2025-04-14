A Brave Girl, a Wounded Knight, and a Kingdom in Peril — Stewart T. Monti Sr.’s Tale of Heroism in Mary and Sir Edward

A Poetic Tale of Courage, Compassion, and Timeless Values for Readers of All Ages

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a lyrical blend of fantasy and history, military veteran and poet Stewart T. Monti Sr. releases Mary and Sir Edward, a poetic narrative set in the 11th-century British Isles. Published by CaryPress International, this 2023 release invites readers of all ages into a captivating medieval adventure where a young girl’s selfless act changes the fate of a nation.

Mary and Sir Edward begins with a courageous young girl, Mary, who risks her life to save a wounded knight named Sir Edward. As she nurses him back to health, the two form a bond that becomes pivotal in halting a looming Viking invasion. Through bravery, compassion, and a sense of duty far beyond her years, Mary helps protect her kingdom in a moment of critical need.

“This book is just as pertinent today as it was for Mary in the 11th century,” says Monti. “She helps a wounded soldier without knowing his importance—she simply does what’s right. That kind of goodness still matters.”

What sets Mary and Sir Edward apart is its poetic form—an engaging rhythm that draws in both adult readers and young audiences. It is a story to be shared aloud, savored slowly, and revisited often, whether as a bedtime adventure or a reflective tale about courage and character.



About the Author:

Stewart T. Monti Sr. has spent a lifetime in military service and education. The son of a U.S. Army officer, Monti attended military school, graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy, flew C-130s, and served in multiple leadership roles, including as an intelligence officer and university instructor. Though his career was rooted in service and strategy, Monti’s heart has long belonged to poetry. His first book, 135 Poems for Today, was released in 2017. His poetic works are also featured in local churches, museums, and community spaces throughout Sanford, NC, where he lives with his wife and son.

He is currently working on two new books, including a sequel to Mary and Sir Edward.

Discover More:

Learn more about the author and his books at www.stewarttmonti.com

Primary Message:

At its core, Mary and Sir Edward is a celebration of doing what’s right—even when it’s dangerous, even when no one is watching. It’s a tale of kindness, duty, and the far-reaching impact of a single brave act. Told entirely in poetic verse, it’s a unique literary experience perfect for both young readers and adults who appreciate timeless storytelling.

