Kokomo24/7® and Boxlight Announce Integration Partnership to Enhance School Safety and Visitor Management

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kokomo24/7, a trusted provider of school safety and visitor management solutions, announces an integration partnership with Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL)—recognized as one of the top ed-tech companies in the world for innovative solutions that enhance communication and collaboration in educational institutions and businesses— to help schools proactively address security challenges, streamline visitor check-ins, and improve emergency response. This partnership equips administrators with holistic tools to ensure a safer environment for students, staff, and visitors.Through this integration, schools can streamline their visitor management processes with Kokomo24/7’s powerful security screening and tracking capabilities. The system helps administrators monitor and address security concerns quickly and efficiently, ensuring a safe learning environment.Key benefits of the integration include: instant visitor tracking and security screening; seamless integration with existing hardware and systems; real-time alerts for efficient communication; comprehensive panic-button solutions; multi-channel emergency notifications; and an interoperable content management system.Additionally, Kokomo24/7equips schools with panic-button solutions and comprehensive emergency notification capabilities. With single-button alerts—available as physical, virtual and wearable options—staff can instantly notify first responders of emergencies. Schools can pre-configure response plans, automate critical notifications and content management across multiple channels (SMS, email, voice messaging, PA systems and digital signage) and maintain an audit trail for accountability.Kokomo24/7solutions are used in thousands of schools, including some of the largest districts in the United States. Schools using Kokomo24/7report average cost savings exceeding 60% and achieve significant operational efficiency, consolidating an average of 3.4 vendor solutions within the first three years.“With this partnership between Kokomo24/7and Boxlight, organizations have access to an ever-expanding offering of integrated technology solutions within the Kokomo24/7platform. I’m pleased that more organizations will be able to realize the benefits of a holistic platform approach,” said Daniel J. Lee, CEO and Founder of Kokomo Solutions Inc. (Kokomo24/7).This partnership demonstrates Kokomo24/7’s and Boxlight’s continued commitment to delivering efficient solutions tailored to schools' unique safety and operational challenges. By partnering with Kokomo24/7, Boxlight further expands the capabilities of its ATTENTION! ecosystem, giving administrators advanced tools to manage visitor access, simplify operations and enhance overall campus security."At Boxlight, we believe that communication is the cornerstone of a safe and effective learning environment. By integrating powerful school safety platforms like Kokomo24/7into our ATTENTION! ecosystem, we’re not only advancing campus security—we’re simplifying it. This partnership reflects our deep commitment to helping schools proactively protect their communities with vetted, smart, and seamless solutions of their choosing," said Boxlight Director of Marketing Demetrius Handelih.About Kokomo24/7Kokomo Solutions, Inc. (Kokomo24/7) is an enterprise B2B software company founded and based in Chicago, IL featuring a flexible software platform with proven solutions around health, safety, and operational use cases serving over 100 enterprise clients, including many education institutions, corporations, and municipalities.Kokomo24/7offers the most holistic health and safety software platform in the market today, empowering organizations to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Learn more at kokomo247.com.About Boxlight CorporationBoxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch, FrontRow™ and Mimio. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, audio solutions, supporting accessories, and professional services. For more information about Boxlight and the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and http://www.clevertouch.com and https://www.gofrontrow.com

