Kokomo24/7® Rolls Out Reunification to Los Angeles Area Schools

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kokomo24/7is proud to announce that it is providing its reunification solution to the Los Angeles area schools.In light of the devastating fires across the Los Angeles region, Kokomo24/7quickly applied its version of reunification to address the unique needs of schools in the region. Kokomo24/7offers the most flexibility for reunification of any provider in the market, enabling multiple use cases, multiple workflows, and multiple form factors.As the fires continue to impact the region, Kokomo24/7is as mindful as ever of the need for technology solutions that enable health, safety, and efficiency.Kokomo24/7offers schools and organizations the flexibility to implement the reunification processes that are most efficient for them.Multiple use cases: Kokomo24/7’s flexibility enables schools and organizations to use the Kokomo24/7Safety Cloud™ to address many use cases which may trigger reunification, including not only in emergencies such as severe weather, natural disasters, power outages, hazardous materials spills, or active shooter situations but also ad hoc needs such as for special events.Multiple workflows: Reunification processes can be tailored to fit the needs of specific portions of an organization. Multiple workflows can be planned proactively for different forms of reunification. Kokomo24/7understands that an organization’s reunification needs vary by use case; workflows need to work differently for a post-event dismissal of students versus an emergency evacuation order.Multiple form factors: Interoperability among systems is one of the core differentiators of the Kokomo24/7platform. When managing reunification within the Kokomo24/7platform, organizations can leverage interoperability by using a wide array of devices. Kokomo24/7enables reunification via multiple form factors, including self-service kiosks, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices, with optional devices including barcode scanners and wireless printers.“My heart is with everyone across the region who has been affected by the destructive fires. I want to express gratitude to the first responders who showed incredible courage in the face of devastation,” said Daniel J. Lee, CEO and Founder of Kokomo Solutions Inc. (Kokomo24/7). “Kokomo24/7is proud to serve schools in the Los Angeles area, and we are glad to offer our support as the region rebuilds.”Kokomo24/7is an enterprise SaaS solutions platform built on a unique “layering” architecture, allowing for the easy customization of roles, responsibilities and reporting. Based on technology best practices honed over the years, this unique architecture directly results in greater flexibility for our clients. The Kokomo24/7platform is trusted and proven by leading national and global organizations.Kokomo24/7’s trusted and proven turn-key modules solve the most common issues facing any organization. These modules are available for rapid implementation. Clients have the flexibility to quickly create a variety of solution modules, based within a holistic platform, to address a wide range of challenges across educational, government, and business needs.Going forward, Kokomo24/7will continue to streamline its operations and improve its capacity to make its solution modules available for rapid implementation.About Kokomo24/7: Since 2018, Kokomo24/7’s unique configuration-based platform has helped more than 120 leading national and global organizations respond quickly to complex business and operational challenges. The Kokomo24/7platform continues to evolve to efficiently meet the unique needs of every organization in the areas of health and safety, wellness, communications, compliance, accountability and incident management.

