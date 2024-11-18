Kokomo24/7® Helps Major District Streamline School Operations

Kokomo24/7® worked with one of the largest school districts in the country to roll out a robust visitor management solution districtwide.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the latest demonstration of taking a holistic approach to school safety , Kokomo24/7enabled a major school district to streamline school operations by leveraging its current software platform.At the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year, Kokomo24/7worked with one of the largest school districts in the country to roll out a robust visitor management solution districtwide. The Kokomo24/7platform contains a turnkey visitor management solution with the flexibility to manage visitor pre-registration, visitor check-ins, tardy student check-ins, and more.Despite launching this solution to over one thousand schools, the rollout of this robust solution was made simple by the district’s prior adoption of a holistic school safety software platform. Because the district already leverages the Kokomo24/7 platformfor numerous safety solutions, it was simple to configure and implement the visitor management module to the district’s existing environment. The Kokomo24/7platform is built on a unique “layering” architecture, allowing for the easy configuration of roles, workflows, and reporting.Launching this solution quickly allows the district to streamline school operations, providing efficiency. The Kokomo24/7platform enables this district to manage visitors more efficiently and more safely. Kokomo24/7also simplifies managing student tardiness, promoting accountability and improving overall attendance within the school community. The holistic platform approach allows this district to streamline school operations within its existing safety management infrastructure.“I’m proud that the Kokomo24/7platform makes it easier for schools to keep students safe. Taking a holistic platform approach makes implementing critical solutions like visitor management and tardy management more efficient, saving time and making schools safer,” said Daniel J. Lee, CEO and Founder of Kokomo Solutions Inc. (Kokomo24/7).Kokomo24/7’s trusted and proven turn-key modules solve the most common issues facing any organization. These modules are available for rapid implementation. Clients have the flexibility to quickly create a variety of solution modules, based within a holistic platform, to address a wide range of challenges across educational, government, and business needs. The Kokomo24/7platform is trusted and proven by leading national and global organizations.Going forward, Kokomo24/7will continue to enhance its holistic school safety platform. About Kokomo24/7®: Since 2018, Kokomo24/7’s unique configuration-based platform has helped more than 120 leading national and global organizations respond quickly to complex business and operational challenges. The Kokomo24/7platform continues to evolve to efficiently meet the unique needs of every organization in the areas of health and safety, wellness, communications, compliance, accountability and incident management.

