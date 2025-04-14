Scott Hanson Joins Commercial Recreation Specialists as Regional Recreation Specialist

Scott Hanson, Regional Recreation Specialist

I’ve seen CRS at nearly every campground and RV show I’ve attended and was drawn to their booth like a kid at Christmas. I’ve admired their commitment to fun and am thrilled to join the CRS team.” — Scott Hanson, Regional Recreation Specialist

VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS), a leading provider of innovative recreation solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Hanson as Regional Recreation Specialist for the Southeastern United States. Scott will be serving clients across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, helping them create standout recreation spaces that elevate the guest experience and deliver long-term value.Scott joins CRS with an impressive background in sales and recreation. A graduate of Maryville University in St. Louis with a B.S. in Marketing and Business Communications, Scott most recently worked as a Product Specialist for Vacavia Cottages and Cabins, where he traveled extensively to connect directly with campgrounds, RV parks, state parks, and resorts, offering tailored lodging solutions. His experience in face-to-face client engagement and his understanding of the outdoor hospitality industry makes him uniquely qualified to guide clients through the process of enhancing their recreation offerings.In his new role, Hanson will work with campgrounds, RV parks, resorts, and other destinations to identify recreation opportunities that not only attract and retain visitors but also cater to guests of all ages and abilities. From site-wide shade and shelter to outdoor furniture and water-based attractions, Scott will help clients select and implement solutions that align with their unique needs, terrain, and business goals.“Scott brings a contagious enthusiasm and an authentic understanding of the recreation industry,” said Andy Berens, VP of Product Sales. “His hands-on approach, combined with his industry knowledge and genuine passion for the outdoors, make him a great addition to our team and a strong resource for our clients throughout the Southeast.”Active with the Florida Trails Association and Friends of Florida State Parks, Hanson contributes to trail conservation and nature access in his community. His personal motto, “Find the fun in everything you do,” is a perfect reflection of CRS’ mission to inspire the human spirit through recreation.For over 25 years, CRS has been serving customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean, with offices in Verona, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, Florida and Nebraska. In addition to supplying high-quality commercial-grade recreation equipment, CRS offers comprehensive services, including design, planning, installation, and operations. By tailoring recreation solutions to each client's unique business goals, CRS has built a strong reputation among municipalities, schools, YMCAs, athletic facilities, sports venues, amusement parks, family entertainment centers, campgrounds, resorts, summer camps, zoos, and other recreation venues.To learn more about CRS and their wide range of services, please contact their corporate office at (608) 848-8781 or visit their website at www.crs4rec.com

