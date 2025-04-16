The Los Angeles Tribune Introduces 'Inside Influence' Podcast—Unfiltered Stories Behind Pillars of Power

Inside Influence. The Podcast. A Los Angeles Tribune Production Featuring co-host Alisha Magnus-Louis, Chief Strategy Officer of The Los Angeles Tribune, and Inside Influence guest Ken Honda, author of over 9 million books sold—including Happy Money and True Wealth—and star of the upcoming documentary Pillars of Power The Los Angeles Tribune Dawna Campbell, Behind-the-scenes Pillars of Power Headliners

The Los Angeles Tribune launches Inside Influence, a new podcast series offering candid conversations with thought leaders featured in the Pillars of Power.

Each episode is a chance to hear how these leaders actually got here—the pivotal decisions, hesitations before the risks, the tension that shaped their direction, and the unexpected detours.” — Alisha Magnus-Louis, Chief Strategy Officer, The Los Angeles Tribune

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Tribune announced the official launch of Inside Influence, a new original podcast series offering candid, behind-the-scenes conversations with the thought leaders featured in the highly anticipated documentary film, Pillars of Power, set to premiere later this year.The podcast is hosted by two of the creative leads behind Pillars of Power—Dawna Campbell, Executive Vice-President of The Los Angeles Tribune Film Division and Director of the documentary; and Alisha Magnus-Louis, Chief Strategy Officer of The Los Angeles Tribune and Creative Director of the film.The Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness documentary challenges conventional models of success, arguing that true greatness begins not with external accolades, but with deep internal alignment. Breaking past the surface of success culture, the documentary invites viewers to rethink power from the inside out—where presence, authenticity, and conscious leadership become the new benchmarks of achievement.Structured around five central “pillars”—Money, Relationships, Health, Mental Wellness, and Spirituality—Pillars of Power draws on both ancient wisdom and modern science to reveal how lasting success is born from alignment of the mind, body, and spirit. Created as a companion to the film, the Inside Influence podcast goes beyond the documentary’s spotlight to explore the life stories, defining moments, and personal philosophies of its globally recognized cast.A Closer Look at the Voices Shaping the FilmWhile the documentary delivers a cinematic exploration of leadership and personal growth, Inside Influence provides the space for the film’s cast to share how they arrived at their positions of influence—and why this project matters to them. “This podcast is about the stories that shaped the people behind the ideas,” says Dawna Campbell. “In the film, we explore the big concepts around leadership and purpose. But in the podcast, we take time to listen to the real experiences that made these individuals who they are—the decisions, setbacks, and moments of clarity that rarely make the headlines.”The podcast invites listeners into personal, often unexpected discussions about the challenges, turning points, and motivations that shaped these leaders’ lives and careers. Each episode of Inside Influence features raw, unscripted conversations with the visionaries at the heart of Pillars of Power.Beyond the Film: The Stories That Shaped the CastPillars of Power brings together some of the most respected names in personal development, leadership, and empowerment. Among the documentary’s featured voices are internationally recognized figures including Dr. Joe Vitale, Marie Diamond, John Assaraf, Dr. John Demartini, Ken Honda, and Sharon Lechter, alongside emerging leaders such as Angela Kung, Jerry Sargeant, Jagadeesh Paramahangsa, Susan Shatzer, Tiffany Cano, and Deepika Sandhu.The documentary examines what it means to lead with purpose and integrity in a world driven by noise and spectacle. The podcast continues that conversation through a different lens. Alisha Magnus-Louis describes Inside Influence as an opportunity to shift the focus from public personas to private perspectives. “The film shares their ideas. The podcast shares their lives,” she explains. “Each episode is a chance to hear how these leaders actually got here—the pivotal decisions, hesitations before the risks, the tension that shaped their direction, the unexpected detours, and why being part of this film wasn’t just another project for them, but an experience that echoed their own evolution.”Movement Beyond the ScreenProduced by The Los Angeles Tribune Film Division, Pillars of Power is set to make its global premiere later this year. The documentary examines how authentic leadership is forged—not through titles or public recognition, but through the internal choices, challenges, and defining experiences that leave a lasting impact. Learn more about the film at thepillarsofpower.com The podcast Inside Influence was created to extend that conversation, offering listeners an in-depth look at the stories behind the film. “Leadership isn’t built in the spotlight—it’s shaped in the moments no one sees,” says Dawna Campbell. “That’s what this podcast captures. It’s not a lecture—it’s an honest, unscripted dialogue about how real influence is earned.”Streaming Across Major Podcast PlatformsGet exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the leadership stories that inspired Pillars of Power. Listen to new episodes of Inside Influence every week on YouTube Spotify , Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Amazon, and Audible.New episodes are released weekly. To learn more about the show, visit www.latfilms.com/podcast YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LosAngelesTribuneProductions Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/08fY51KiHnBby0aSIG31Pj Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/inside-influence/id1804169783 iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-inside-influence-270888048/ Amazon: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/245f18fe-653a-4042-9709-8a6c61fdf180/inside-influence Audible: https://www.audible.com/podcast/Inside-Influence/B0F29GM6G1?source_code=ASSGB149080119000H&share_location=pdp Expanding Purpose-Driven MediaThe launch of Inside Influence reflects The Los Angeles Tribune’s ongoing commitment to storytelling that informs, challenges, and uplifts. Under the leadership of CEO Moe Rock, the Tribune has expanded its platform to include original films, documentaries, and multimedia content focused on leadership, purpose, and empowerment.Following the release of Pillars of Power, the Tribune’s Film Division will continue its mission with its next documentary, The Rise of the Lioness: The Power of Feminine Leadership, spotlighting the rise of visionary women leaders across industries. “Inside Influence gives our audience a chance to hear directly from the people shaping today’s leadership conversations,” says Moe Rock. “It’s not about soundbites. It’s about the real, hard-earned stories behind the ideas—and inviting people to consider how they can lead with greater purpose and impact.”Subscribe now to Inside Influence and get an exclusive look at the leadership stories behind the upcoming Pillars of Power documentary. https://www.youtube.com/@LosAngelesTribuneProductions For Media Inquiries, Interview Requests & Guest Submissions:

