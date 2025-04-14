Provincincial Legislature Community Safety and Transport Committee on interventions to end taxi violence

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and the Portfolio Committee on Transport & Logistics jointly welcome and fully endorse the decisive agreement reached between the Gauteng Provincial Government, the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance, and the South African National Taxi Council to bring an immediate end to the scourge of taxi related violence in the Province.

This landmark commitment was agreed upon during a high level meeting held on Friday, 11 April 2025, led by the MEC for Transport and Logistics, Honorable Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, with key taxi industry stakeholders.

The meeting resolved on critical interventions to halt the bloodshed, which has claimed 59 lives in Gauteng since the beginning of this year.

Key agreements from the meeting include an immediate ceasefire and commitment to dialogue by all affected taxi associations, who must now engage in mediation talks and submit a progress report to the MEC by 29 April 2025.

A dedicated Conflict Resolution Committee comprising of affected taxi associations will be established, convening only under the supervision of the MEC to ensure transparency and accountability in resolving disputes, particularly over contested routes.

The Committees call on SAPS, Metro Police and Crime Intelligence to intensify operations against taxi related violence.

The Committees which has a democratic mandate to oversee the work of the Provincial Government particularly on issues of community safety and effective public transport system, will closely monitor the implementation of these resolutions, hold government and the taxi industry accountable for delivering lasting peace and conduct follow up engagements with the MEC and stakeholders to assess progress.

The Committees calls on the Provincial Government to urgently implement the recommendations of the Shongwe Commission of Inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng, which was established in 2019 to investigate the root causes and contributing factors behind the ongoing violence and instability in the taxi industry.

The Committees commend the leadership of MEC Diale-Tlabela, the NTA and SANTACO for prioritizing dialogue over violence.

We urge taxi associations to honor the ceasefire and engage in good faith, commuters and communities to report threats to law enforcement and all stakeholders to work collectively toward a safer, conflict free transport sector.

This agreement marks a turning point in Gauteng's fight against taxi violence. The Committees remain committed to overseeing its enforcement and ensuring that the Province's public transport system operates safely, efficiently and peacefully for all.

