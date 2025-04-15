SmartLaw Facilitates $2 Million Personal Injury Settlement

Attorney Daniel An secured a $2 million settlement for a client referred through SmartLaw.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLaw proudly announces a significant victory for a client who leveraged the service’s free online attorney referral system. The client secured a $2 million settlement in a personal injury case thanks to the referral to attorney Daniel An.

Daniel An, a solo practitioner with more than two years of experience as a SmartLaw attorney, specializes in personal injury cases, particularly premises liability and motor vehicle accidents. His impeccable record, boasting a 100% success rate, underscores his ability to litigate and negotiate settlements in challenging cases.

SmartLaw Director Coco Su highlighted the organization’s thorough process of vetting its referred attorney, which ensures clients receive high-quality legal assistance. "Our dedication to quality is consistent, and Daniel An's success story reflects the proficiency of the professionals within our network."

About SmartLaw

As Southern California’s largest State Bar certified lawyer referral service, SmartLaw is a non-profit dedicated to connecting individuals with qualified lawyers. Certified by the State Bar of California, SmartLaw offers free referrals and basic legal information. Operating in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura Counties, SmartLaw is affiliated with the Los Angeles County Bar Association. Phone referrals are provided in English, Spanish, and Chinese, with additional information available at SmartLaw.com.

About Attorney Daniel An

Daniel An is a solo practitioner serving Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. He represents clients in a range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, slip and falls, pedestrian accidents, bicycle accidents, dog bites, and airline accidents. A Marine Corps veteran, An holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley, and graduated from Chapman University School of Law.

