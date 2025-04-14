Introduction to Dutch Oven Cooking class to be hosted at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in May

The class is geared toward adults who are new to Dutch oven cooking.

When asked why he is passionate about Dutch oven cooking, instructor John Kunkle said, “I enjoy the simplicity and antiquity of using a cast iron cookware around an open camp fire!”

Participants will learn the basics through discussion and demonstration, and the following topics will be covered:

Dutch oven history

Pros and cons of cast iron

How to prepare and maintain cast iron cookware

And more!

Best of all, participants get to enjoy a Dutch oven lunch prepared by the instructor!

The cost of the class is only $10, a steal for the knowledge gained and the food consumed. Register now before it’s too late: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/227955.

For additional information, contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.