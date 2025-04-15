Veteran Media Executive Adam Anshell Joins Athlete Advantage as Chief Media Officer

Athlete Advantage welcomes Adam Anshell as Chief Media Officer.

Adam Anshell, former CNN Sports producer and veteran media exec, joins Athlete Advantage as Chief Media Officer to lead media strategy and innovation.

I’m thrilled to be able to join the team at Athlete Advantage at such an exciting time both for the company, and the collegiate athletics industry as a whole.” — Adam Anshell

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athlete Advantage, a leader in revenue generating solutions for athletic departments and/or their collectives, is proud to announce the appointment of Adam Anshell as its Chief Media Officer. A visionary leader with over two decades of experience in sports media, Anshell brings significant expertise in content strategy, production innovation, and media partnerships to the rapidly growing NIL and college sports landscape.Anshell most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Stadium, the industry’s first 24/7 all-platform sports network. At Stadium, he oversaw all aspects of production, operations and partnerships, including all linear, digital and social content teams. Under his leadership, Stadium forged groundbreaking content partnerships with Facebook and Twitter and won multiple awards, including an Emmy for Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story.“I’m thrilled to be able to join the team at Athlete Advantage at such an exciting time both for the company, and the collegiate athletics industry as a whole.” Anshell said. “It’s exciting to work with Crowley once again as we build out the preeminent revenue generating resource for athletic departments across the country.”“Adam’s proven track record in building and leading media operations aligns perfectly with our vision for Athlete Advantage,” said Crowley Sullivan, CEO of Athlete Advantage. “As NIL revenue generation opportunities continue to evolve, Adam’s leadership will be instrumental in creating dynamic content experiences that elevate student-athletes, universities, and partners.Athlete Advantage has continued to evolve since its founding three years ago. The addition of Anshell contributes to the buildout of a holistic approach, leveraging media expertise across the expanse of Athlete Advantage’s revenue generation opportunities in sports, entertainment, and technology. Anshell will spearhead Athlete Advantage’s media strategy, including content production, media distribution and partnerships and the development of branded experiences that showcase the power and potential of Athlete Advantage’s revenue generation solutions.Throughout his career, Anshell has consistently driven growth, innovation and revenue, building out multiple digital media properties along the way including Campus Insiders, where he previously worked with Sullivan. Together they launched one of the largest college sports streaming platforms at the time, with 3,000+ events in its first year. Before his time at Stadium and Campus Insiders, Anshell spent a decade with CNN Sports, covering premier global events such as the Super Bowl, Olympic Games, and The Masters.About Athlete AdvantageAthlete Advantage creates impactful revenue solutions for University Athletics Departments through a comprehensive NIL ecosystem. A leader in revenue generation solutions, Athlete Advantage delivers unique experiences that support both athletic departments and drive economic impact. They provide partnership opportunities with an approach that enhances the reach and influence of college sports, enriching the community and maximizing opportunities for student-athletes. For more information, contact Jason Eyermann at jason@athleteadvantage.com or visit https://athleteadvantage.com

