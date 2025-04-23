1909 Expands to New Downtown West Palm Beach Headquarters

1909 Blanche Cote, Shana Ostrovitz, Danielle, Casey, Monique Fabio 1909 Lobby | Seating Area

West Palm Beach Non-Profit Serves Entrepreneurs & Small Businesses with Workspace & Business Education Programs; Grand Opening Celebration Set for May 10, 2025

This move is so much more than just a new address—it’s a reflection of the momentum, creativity, and commitment that exists in Palm Beach County’s entrepreneurial community.” — Danielle Casey, Co-Founder & Creative Director, 1909

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1909 , a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Palm Beach County entrepreneurs, is moving into a brand-new, expanded headquarters in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. The 9,000-square-foot space at 319 Clematis Street marks an exciting new chapter for the organization, which has become a driving force in the local innovation ecosystem since launching in 2018.Named after the year Palm Beach County was founded, 1909 is a member-only community committed to empowering founders, freelancers, and creatives who are passionate about building a better future—for themselves, their families, and the world.The public is invited to celebrate 1909’s next chapter during its Grand Opening on May 10, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy food and drinks, live music, local vendors, meet-and-greets with founders, presentations, and more. Tickets are available now at www.weare1909.org . General Admission is $75; VIP access is $150.“This move is so much more than just a new address—it’s a reflection of the momentum, creativity, and commitment that exists in Palm Beach County’s entrepreneurial community,” said Danielle Casey, Co-Founder and Creative Director at 1909. “We’ve always believed that the people shaping the future deserve a space and a community built around them—and this new home helps us do that at an even greater scale.”Over the past seven years, 1909 has become the anchor of downtown West Palm Beach’s creative and entrepreneurial landscape. With more than 230 active members—including technologists, small business owners, artists, and startup founders—1909 offers collaborative workspaces, mentorship, accelerator programs, events, and both online and in-person learning.Impact Highlights Since 2018:• 1,009 members served• 150 businesses launched• 250+ jobs created and supported• 500+ hours of mentorship provided• $22.7 million in member business revenue• $29 million in capital raised• $66 million in economic impact (2022 & 2024 combined)• $180,000 in contracts awarded to local businesses through Project 1909• $548,000 in pro-bono work donated to members through CO-LAB“Panty Promise wouldn’t be where it’s at without 1909,” according to Jessica Krupa, Founder and CEO, Panty Promise and 1909 member. “I could only go so far on my own, and 1909 has helped me build tremendously. All my friends and activities are because of the health connections made at the space.”To learn more about 1909 or become a member, visit weare1909.org.About 19091909 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the holistic growth of creators in Palm BeachCounty, offering members access to a one-of-a-kind, collaborative community, workspace,accelerator programs, and mentorship. 1909 was formed in 2018 to build the kind of space andcommunity that the founders — along with fellow Palm Beach County creators and innovators — sought for themselves. Since opening its doors, 1909 has welcomed many creators who have helped lead the organization forward and adapt where needed. We are proud to be creating an organization that allows talented people with unique perspectives to shape and contribute to the future for all of us. For more information visit weare1909.org/.

