Grants Available to Grow Minnesota Agricultural Product Sales

Applications are now being accepted for two grant opportunities available through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) aimed at helping value-added businesses and livestock product processors seeking to start-up, modernize, or expand their operations and increase their sales of Minnesota agricultural products.

The Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Value-Added Grant and Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk Processing (MPEM) Grant programs provide funding for businesses to invest in equipment and physical improvement projects that support expanding production capacity, market diversification, and market access for their products.

Applicants must:

Intend to or be engaged in the processing of Minnesota agricultural products; or intend to or be engaged with livestock slaughter or processing, including meat, poultry, eggs, and/or milk.

Be an individual (such as a farmer), business, agricultural cooperative, nonprofit, educational institution, a local unit of government, or a Native American Tribal government.

Be located or reside in Minnesota and be authorized to conduct business in Minnesota.

The MDA anticipates awarding approximately $2 million between the two programs in 2025 using a competitive review process. The maximum award amount for each grant is $150,000, and the minimum is $1,000. Grantees must provide a cash match of 50% for the first $50,000 of the project cost and 75% for any costs above that amount, up to the maximum grant award of $150,000.

Priority projects for this round of funding include those that:

Increase food safety

Increase hemp fiber processing capacity

Increase access to kosher or halal markets

Focus on meat or poultry processing capacity, especially slaughtering

Grant applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 7, 2025 through the MDA’s online application system.

For more information and to apply, visit the AGRI Value-Added Grant and Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk Processing Grant webpages.

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us