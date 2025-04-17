Pontosense Wins 2025 Red Dot Design Award for Breakthrough in AgeTech Innovation

Pontosense Silver Shield in a home setting — providing 24/7 monitoring with no microphones or cameras for complete privacy. Pontosense Care App — real-time remote insights, fall alerts, and daily activity trends at your fingertips.

Award-Winning Silver Shield™ Recognized for Excellence in Contactless Fall Detection and User-Centered Design

Silver Shield was built to disappear into the background — but its impact is profound. We’re proud to be recognized not just for what we build, but for how thoughtfully we build it.” — Muxin Ma, Chief Operating Officer of Pontosense

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pontosense, a global leader in wireless human sensing technology, has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2025 for its groundbreaking Silver Shield™ system — a contactless, AI-powered solution for elderly fall detection and 24/7 health monitoring.

The Red Dot Design Award, internationally recognized for celebrating design excellence and innovation, honors Pontosense’s commitment to creating products that are not only technologically advanced but also user-centric and visually refined. Silver Shield combines patented mmWave sensing, proprietary AI algorithms, and a sleek, unobtrusive form factor that integrates seamlessly into any home or care setting.

“This award validates our mission to make aging safer and smarter,” said Muxin Ma, Chief Operating Officer of Pontosense. “Silver Shield was built to disappear into the background — but its impact is profound. We’re proud to be recognized not just for what we build, but for how thoughtfully we build it.”

With deployments already underway across North America, Europe, and Asia — Pontosense’s recognition by the Red Dot jury underscores its global leadership in AgeTech and deep tech innovation.

Silver Shield’s ability to detect falls with 99% accuracy, without wearables or cameras, addresses one of healthcare’s most pressing challenges: the “long lie” — when seniors remain undetected after a fall for hours, often leading to hospitalization or loss of independence. The product’s real-time sensing, privacy-first design, and fast installation have made it a favorite among care providers and families alike.

For more information, visit www.pontosense.com.

