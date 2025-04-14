Danica Goshert Named a 2025 InvestmentNews 5-Star Financial Planner

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Equity Management proudly announces that Danica Goshert, CFP, AIF, MBA, has been named one of InvestmentNews’ 5-Star Financial Planners for 2025, a distinguished recognition that highlights professionals in the wealth management industry.As a Senior Vice President and Private Wealth Manager at Integrated Equity Management, Danica has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals through strategic planning and personalized wealth management solutions. InvestmentNews' rigorous selection process identifies industry professionals who exemplify excellence, innovation, and a client-first approach—criteria that Danica has met with distinction.This recognition reflects Danica’s deep industry knowledge, strategic vision, and passion for financial planning. Her ability to navigate complex financial landscapes while fostering strong client relationships has solidified expertise in the field.About Danica GoshertWith more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and a passion for helping clients make informed choices, Danica enjoys seeing her clients achieve their goals on their own terms. As an advisor and educator for individuals, families, and business owners, she focuses on the issues that matter most to her diverse client base. In addition to providing comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services, Danica also specializes in helping individuals navigate major life transitions, including retirement, divorce, the death of a family member, or the sale of a business.Danica’s expertise and dedication to the financial industry have earned her several additional prestigious awards, including:• Finance & Commerce’s Top Women in Finance (2020 & 2024)• Twin Cities Business Notable Leaders in Banking & Finance (2024)Danica began her financial services career in 1994. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business and administrative studies from Lewis & Clark College and an MBA from the University of Oregon. She is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Certificant and an Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF).About the InvestmentNews 5-Star Financial Planners AwardThe InvestmentNews 5-Star Financial Planners Award recognizes financial planners across the industry who demonstrate outstanding expertise, innovation, and dedication to their clients. Winners are selected based on a comprehensive evaluation process, including peer recommendations, industry impact, and professional achievements.2025 5-Star Financial Planners, created by Investment News, presented in April 2025 based on data collected during the previous year. 300 participants were considered, 75 were recognized. Not indicative of firm’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Click here for more information *2024 Notable Women in Banking and Finance Award created by Twin Cities Business Magazine. Presented in April 8, 2024 based on data gathered 3 years preceding the publish date. This award is based on Community involvement, industry leadership, and other awards won and is does not imply an endorsement, recommendation, or reflect the performance of the advisor. Click here for more information on this award *2020 Finance & Commerce Top Women in Finance, created by Finance & Commerce. Presented in November 2020, based on data gathered in 2020. 41 women were considered and 20 were recognized. Recipients do not pay a fee to be considered or to hold out marketing materials. Not indicative of advisor’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Click here for more award information

