71-Year-Old Sprinter and 70+ Volleyball Team Return to National Senior Games with GetSetUp Sponsorship

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetSetUp , the leading online digital health and wellness platform for older adults, is proud to announce the return of inspirational athletes sponsored for the 2025 National Senior Games in Des Moines, Iowa: sprinter Madonna Hanna and the women’s volleyball team now officially named the GetSetUp Arch Rivals This marks the second consecutive National Senior Games for these sponsored athletes and highlights GetSetUp’s continued commitment to empowering older adults to defy age stereotypes, stay active, and connect through shared passions.Celebrating Returning ChampionsThe GetSetUp Arch Rivals, a dynamic women’s 70+ volleyball team from Missouri, are back with more drive and unity than ever. After competing as the Arch Rivals in 2023 and proudly qualifying again with a gold medal win at the 2024 Missouri State Senior Games, they’ve added “GetSetUp” to their team name to reflect the ongoing sponsorship and shared mission.Led by Captain Virginia Buckles, the 2025 team includes Pat Dittmeier, Terri Durand, Kathy Harris, Linda McClanahan, Melanie Morton, Marian Murff, and Deb Pugh. Coach Mark Harris returns to lead the charge. Their longstanding camaraderie, dedication to fitness, and vibrant team spirit are as inspiring off the court as they are on it.Also returning as a GetSetUp Athlete is Madonna Hanna, a 71-year-old sprinter from Washington who returns to the 50M and 100M track events after earning gold in the 4x100M relay in 2023. A former fashion marketing teacher turned national athlete, Madonna exemplifies resilience, having overcome injury and personal loss to thrive again under the coaching of Marcus Chambers, a three-time Olympic hopeful. Madonna was also selected to be the Washington State flag holder for the 2025 National Senior Games Celebration of Athletes event.“Supporting older adults in achieving their goals is a passion of both mine and my co-founder Neil Dsouza,” said Lawrence Kosick, Co-Founder and President of GetSetUp. “The National Senior Games is a powerful platform to redefine perceptions of aging, and we are proud to uplift athletes like Madonna and the GetSetUp volleyball team, [the GetSetUp Arch Rivals], who inspire their peers to live fully and boldly.”GetSetUp Athletes Program Empowering Older AthletesNow in its third year, the GetSetUp Athletes program provides selected athletes with:- Financial stipends to help cover competition expenses- Branded athletic kits representing empowerment and wellness- Media and storytelling support to amplify their journeys- Connections to wellness classes and training resources on the GetSetUp platform- A platform to inspire other older adults to stay active and engagedThanks to GetSetUp’s partnerships with state health agencies, Medicare Advantage plans, governments, and other organizations, thousands of older adults across the U.S. can access GetSetUp classes at no additional cost to them through their affiliate partners. From fitness to mental wellness and tech literacy, the platform supports all aspects of aging vibrantly.The stories of the GetSetUp Arch Rivals and Madonna Hanna are living proof that purpose and potential don’t have an age limit. They’ll share their journeys with the GetSetUp community, offering insights on resilience, teamwork, and finding joy through movement.The 2025 National Senior Games take place July 24–August 4 in Des Moines, Iowa. Watch for the bright orange and navy GetSetUp Athletes uniforms on the court and track, and cheer on these powerful ambassadors of active aging.For more information, interviews, or to follow these athletes’ journeys, visit: www.getsetup.com

