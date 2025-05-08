Sea Glass Properties Strengthens Coastal Presence with South Carolina Expansion

Associate Broker, Sophia Hume

Boutique Brokerage Extends Its Signature Coastal Luxury Experience to the Carolinas

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Glass Properties, a boutique real estate firm known for its coastal roots and lifestyle focused service, proudly announces the opening of its newest office serving Charleston and the South Carolina coast. This milestone marks a significant chapter in the firm’s continued expansion throughout the Southeastern United States and the Caribbean.To lead this exciting new venture, Sea Glass welcomes Sophia Marie Hume as Partner and Broker Associate in South Carolina.Raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands and deeply connected to coastal living, Sophia brings over two decades of luxury real estate expertise to the Sea Glass team. Her distinguished career includes eight years specializing in high-end new construction sales, with marketing strategies that have contributed to more than $300 million in annual home sales. Renowned for her skill in luxury branding and strategic marketing, Sophia's approach aligns seamlessly with Sea Glass’s elevated, lifestyle-driven philosophy.“What drew me to Sea Glass was their integrity, vision, and dedication to creating something truly meaningful—not just for clients, but for the communities we serve,” said Sophia Hume. “I’m thrilled to bring that same energy and passion to the South Carolina coast and help grow something beautiful here.”Sophia’s passion for coastal living and community connection shines through in both her personal and professional life. A proud wife and mother of two, she balances her thriving real estate career with a love for the outdoors, cooking, and wellness. Her natural charisma and deep understanding of luxury living have earned her a reputation as a trusted advisor and motivator within the industry.Sea Glass’s expansion into South Carolina reinforces the firm’s commitment to delivering boutique service with global reach. With offices in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Florida, North Carolina, New York, and now South Carolina, Sea Glass continues to connect discerning clients with the coastal properties and lifestyles they dream of.To learn more about Sea Glass Properties South Carolina or to connect with Sophia Hume, visit carolinarealestate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.