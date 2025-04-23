Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,001 in the last 365 days.

ModernMillions.ai Book Launches August 19: A Groundbreaking AI-Powered Blueprint to Save, Make, and Protect Millions

R. Kenner French, author of ModernMillions.ai and founder of VastSolutionsGroup.com, speaking on AI-powered tax strategy and entrepreneurial finance.

R. Kenner French, Author

A bold, AI-powered playbook to help entrepreneurs reduce taxes, build wealth, and protect assets—available August 19 on Amazon and other retailers.

This book shows entrepreneurs how to keep more of what they earn, automate their strategy with AI, and finally build a financial future that works for them—not against them.”
— R. Kenner French
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author, national speaker, and former Forbes.com small business contributor R. Kenner French announces the official release of his new book, ModernMillions.ai: Make Millions, Save Millions, and Protect Millions . It is a bold, financial strategy playbook for entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and high-achieving professionals ready to take control of their wealth in the AI age.

A three-time published author and widely respected thought leader in the intersection of artificial intelligence and strategic finance, French draws on decades of experience helping over 2,000 clients achieve their business and financial goals through VastSolutionsGroup.com. Now, with ModernMillions.ai, he distills the same expert insights into a powerful, accessible framework for readers worldwide.

"This book isn't just about saving money on taxes," says French. "It's about building wealth intelligently, using automation to your advantage, and protecting what you've worked so hard to create. As I have been shouting for years, AI is no longer optional - it's the new backbone of high-level financial decision-making."

The book offers readers:
Tools to automate wealth-building and avoid critical financial risks
Proven tax strategies enhanced by AI
Asset protection and estate planning insights for long-term freedom
The Modern Millions Method™, a 5-step framework for financial independence

Additionally, there will be companion tools for those who register on-line. Examples are:
A video series
An audio series
A companion guide
A summary text

ModernMillions.ai will be available on Amazon.com in both paperback and Kindle formats starting August 19, 2025. Special launch bonuses and a free invite to the exclusive Vast Vault™ Community will be offered to early readers. Also, those on the launch team will get their name etched in the book.

About the Author:
R. Kenner French leads VastSolutionsGroup.com, an award winning nationally recognized tax and AI advisory firm. A former contributor to Forbes.com, French has spoken across the country on entrepreneurship, advanced tax strategy, and AI automation. He has been an early advocate for integrating artificial intelligence into real-world business planning since 2010.

Kenner French
VastSolutionsGroup.com
+1 415-212-8189
Kenner@VastSolutionsGroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ModernMillions.ai Book Launches August 19: A Groundbreaking AI-Powered Blueprint to Save, Make, and Protect Millions

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more