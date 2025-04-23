ModernMillions.ai Book Launches August 19: A Groundbreaking AI-Powered Blueprint to Save, Make, and Protect Millions

R. Kenner French, Author

A bold, AI-powered playbook to help entrepreneurs reduce taxes, build wealth, and protect assets—available August 19 on Amazon and other retailers.

This book shows entrepreneurs how to keep more of what they earn, automate their strategy with AI, and finally build a financial future that works for them—not against them.” — R. Kenner French

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author, national speaker, and former Forbes.com small business contributor R. Kenner French announces the official release of his new book, ModernMillions.ai: Make Millions, Save Millions, and Protect Millions . It is a bold, financial strategy playbook for entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and high-achieving professionals ready to take control of their wealth in the AI age.A three-time published author and widely respected thought leader in the intersection of artificial intelligence and strategic finance, French draws on decades of experience helping over 2,000 clients achieve their business and financial goals through VastSolutionsGroup.com . Now, with ModernMillions.ai, he distills the same expert insights into a powerful, accessible framework for readers worldwide."This book isn't just about saving money on taxes," says French. "It's about building wealth intelligently, using automation to your advantage, and protecting what you've worked so hard to create. As I have been shouting for years, AI is no longer optional - it's the new backbone of high-level financial decision-making."The book offers readers:Tools to automate wealth-building and avoid critical financial risksProven tax strategies enhanced by AIAsset protection and estate planning insights for long-term freedomThe Modern Millions Method™, a 5-step framework for financial independenceAdditionally, there will be companion tools for those who register on-line. Examples are:A video seriesAn audio seriesA companion guideA summary textModernMillions.ai will be available on Amazon.com in both paperback and Kindle formats starting August 19, 2025. Special launch bonuses and a free invite to the exclusive Vast Vault™ Community will be offered to early readers. Also, those on the launch team will get their name etched in the book.About the Author:R. Kenner French leads VastSolutionsGroup.com, an award winning nationally recognized tax and AI advisory firm. A former contributor to Forbes.com, French has spoken across the country on entrepreneurship, advanced tax strategy, and AI automation. He has been an early advocate for integrating artificial intelligence into real-world business planning since 2010.

