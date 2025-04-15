Bianchi & Brandt Named #1 Cannabis Law Firm by AZ Big Media’s Ranking Arizona

Brandt was recognized by Marijuana Venture Magazine’s 40 Under 40 Award and the Phoenix Business Journal. Bianchi won the Bronze Stevie® Award for Female Executive of the Year, was named a Top 100 Lawyer by AZ Business Magazine and named a Most Influential Woman of Cannabis by AZ Big Media. Bianchi & Brandt provides comprehensive legal and strategic services tailored to the unique challenges of highly regulated industries.

The firm celebrates the top ranking after serving the industry for more than five years.

This award reflects the trust our clients place in us, and the passion our team brings to work every day” — Justin Brandt, co-Founder Bianchi and Brandt

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bianchi & Brandt, a full-service law firm headquartered in Scottsdale, is pleased to announce the firm has been named the “2025 Cannabis Law Firm of the Year” by Ranking Arizona.Established in 2019 by Laura Bianchi and Justin Brandt, the firm which boasts a roster of six attorneys and a total team of ten, has received numerous accolades including a Best Cannabis Law Firm nomination by Benzinga and a Law Firm of the Year nomination by the Emjays for two consecutive years.Bianchi, who won the Bronze Stevie Award, has been named a Top 100 Lawyer and a Most Influential Woman of Cannabis by AZ Business Magazine. Brandt has been recognized as 40 Under 40 by the Phoenix Business Journal and Marijuana Venture Magazine. Both have been named Industry Blazers.The pair is humbled and honored to be recognized as the number one cannabis law firm by Ranking Arizona. The duo has achieved success by “building the firm to be excellent, innovative, and forward-thinking in all aspects of business,” said Bianchi.“From day one, we’ve built this firm with a singular focus—delivering exceptional support to clients navigating some of the most complex, highly regulated industries out there. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us, and the passion our team brings to work every day,” said Brandt.With more than two decades of combined legal expertise, Bianchi & Brandt has facilitated many of the cannabis industry’s largest corporate transactions across the country.They offer a holistic approach to client support with a comprehensive suite of legal services including cannabis-related receiverships, corporate, real estate, regulatory, administrative, M&A, labor and employment law, commercial litigation, alternative dispute resolution (ADR), business transactions and outside general counsel services.The firm services individuals, and private and public companies ranging from start-ups to large-scale, multi-state and international business enterprises in a wide array of industries.###About Bianchi and Brandt:Bianchi & Brandt provides comprehensive legal and strategic services tailored to the unique challenges of highly regulated industries like cannabis and psychedelics. With a dedicated team of business law and regulatory specialists, the law firm supports clients in navigating legal issues, risk management, compliance, and expansion. The firm’s Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) services focus on resolving disputes within these sectors and is committed to fostering meaningful relationships with clients and delivering unparalleled support.The firm, founded by Laura Bianchi and Justin Brandt who have advised in the cannabis industry since 2010, has been nominated for Best Cannabis Law Firm by Benzinga and Law Firm of the Year by the Emjays for two consecutive years. The duo is committed to fostering meaningful client relationships and delivering unparalleled support.For information, visit 6730 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100 in Scottsdale, click www.bianchibrandt.com , or call 480-531-1800.

