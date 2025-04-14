Sharifah Hardie Launches New Campaign Video for California Governor: “Are You Tired of Being Tired?”

Sharifah Hardie releases bold campaign video calling out California’s broken system and asking voters one urgent question: “Are you tired of being tired?”

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Governor candidate Sharifah Hardie has officially released her campaign video, and it’s making waves with a single, piercing question:“Are you tired of being tired?”The video, which opens with Sharifah Hardie speaking directly into the camera, as she lays bare the reality many Californians face every day: working multiple jobs, sharing homes with extended family, living paycheck to paycheck, and still being just one emergency away from sleeping in their car or on the street.“We’re walking dogs, delivering food, sleeping in back rooms, and doing everything we can, just to stay broke,” Hardie says in the video. “This isn’t a glitch. It’s design. The system wasn’t built to support us. It was built to break us.”In contrast to polished political ads, Hardie’s video is grounded, raw, and direct, showcasing not just a campaign, but a movement. A movement built not on career politics, but lived experience.“I’ve been laid off 8 times. I’ve lost it all. And I’ve rebuilt from nothing. I’m not running to fit in, I’m running to speak up,” Sharifah Hardie states.While she lacks the traditional political résumé, Sharifah Hardie’s supporters say that’s exactly why her voice matters. “She knows the struggle because she’s lived it,” one supporter commented. “And she has the courage to say what we’re all feeling.”Sharifah Hardie’s campaign is built on small-dollar donations and grassroots power, not big money or establishment endorsements. And in this video, she makes a clear call to the people of California: to stop waiting, stop settling, and start fighting for something better.“This isn’t about left or right,” she says. “It’s about right now. And right now, survival shouldn’t be the best we can hope for.”🎥 Watch the full campaign video below💸 DONATE: and 🌐 LEARN MORE at: https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com Sharifah Hardie is a California native, businesswoman, and truth-teller running for Governor in 2026. Her campaign speaks for the people who’ve been silenced, squeezed, and pushed to the edge, because she’s lived that truth herself.

