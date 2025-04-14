Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, April 14, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of April 14, 2025 include the following:

Monday, April 14 at 4:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Honoring the Brave – Thank You to the Carolina Forest Wildfires First Responders event, Pelicans Ballpark, 1251 21st Avenue N, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tuesday, April 15 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Palmetto Citizens Corporate Headquarters Groundbreaking Ceremony, 1320 Washington Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 16 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at The Battery Show South and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo South, Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Boulevard NW, Atlanta, GA.

Wednesday, April 16 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the annual Firefighter Memorial Service, State Fire Campus, 141 Monticello Trail, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 17 at 1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the German American Chamber of Commerce Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Business Conference, Hilton Greenville, 45 W Orchard Park Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, April 18: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 57th Annual RBC Heritage Golf Tournament, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Sunday, April 20 at 5:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the 57th annual RBC Heritage Golf Tournament’s Closing Ceremonies, 18th Green, Harbour Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: April 7, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of April 7 included:

Monday, April 7

12:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Columbia Rotary Club, Seawell’s, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and SLED Chief Mark Keel were joined by state and local law enforcement agencies and community partners to provide an update on the state's efforts to combat dogfighting, SLED Forensics Services Laboratory, 4700 Broad River Road, Columbia, S.C.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the FBI National Academy Associates reception, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, April 8

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, April 9

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Resilience Conference, Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a virtual Santee Cooper Advisory board meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:10 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:15 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:20 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to visiting Teacher Fellows, Statehouse, first floor, 100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:45 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, April 10

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Department of Administration’s final session of the state’s Executive Leadership Program, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:45 AM: Policy meeting.

12:10 PM: Policy meeting.

3:35 PM: Media interview.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the 41st Annual Spring Reading of The Citadel Inn of Court, Charleston, S.C.

Friday, April 11

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:40 PM: Call with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Saturday, April 12

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster hosted an Easter Egg Hunt with Gold Star Families, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.