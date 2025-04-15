Savannah Public Schools Partners with BluWorkz to Equip Students with In-Demand Skills Using VR Forklift Simulators
Savannah schools partner with BluWorkz to train students with VR forklift simulators, preparing them for high-demand warehouse careers in the region.
With Savannah home to the third-largest port in the U.S., the region is experiencing a surge in warehouse development and job openings. Forklift operators are in high demand, and SCCPSS is taking proactive steps to ensure its students are ready to meet that need.
“We are creating a vast majority of different pathways, heavy equipment operation being one of them,” said Dr. Gina Smith, who oversees work-based learning programs at Groves High School. “We teach soft skills—like communication and punctuality—alongside hard skills like operating a forklift. We are preparing our students for a career, not just a job.”
The REAL-Forklift™ virtual reality simulator offers students hands-on experience in a zero-risk environment, allowing them to build confidence, develop muscle memory, and master essential forklift driving skills. The software includes real-time feedback to help students self-correct unsafe behavior and reinforce proper techniques. It also generates performance data that can help employers assess job readiness.
Schools and workforce development programs across the country have increasingly turned to career and technical education (CTE) to meet labor market demands, particularly in skilled trades. Funding opportunities from federal and state sources—boosted during and after the pandemic—have enabled institutions to invest in innovative training like BluWorkz’s virtual reality solutions.
Early adopters of the REAL-Forklift™ technology have seen warehouse incidents drop by 10–18%, leading to significant reductions in injuries, insurance costs, and product damage.
As industries continue to face labor shortages, partnerships like this one between SCCPSS and BluWorkz demonstrate the value of equipping students with real-world, job-ready skills—before they even graduate.
