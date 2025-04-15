Savannah Public Schools Partners with BluWorkz to Equip Students with In-Demand Skills Using VR Forklift Simulators

2 Forklift Simulators were delivered to Groves High School in Savannah, GA. Students try the Forklift Simulator from BluWorkz REAL-Forklift Virtual Reality Simulator

Our technology helps provide an untapped labor pool to local industries. We are proud to partner with SCCPSS to help their graduates get forklift certified and into good paying, high-demand jobs.” — Peter Chronopoulos, Co-Founder

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) has partnered with BluWorkz , an industry leader in virtual reality training, to bring innovative workforce development tools to students at Groves High School. As part of the initiative, the school has purchased two REAL-Forklift ™ Virtual Reality Simulators , aimed at preparing students for high-demand careers in warehouse operations and logistics.With Savannah home to the third-largest port in the U.S., the region is experiencing a surge in warehouse development and job openings. Forklift operators are in high demand, and SCCPSS is taking proactive steps to ensure its students are ready to meet that need.“We are creating a vast majority of different pathways, heavy equipment operation being one of them,” said Dr. Gina Smith, who oversees work-based learning programs at Groves High School. “We teach soft skills—like communication and punctuality—alongside hard skills like operating a forklift. We are preparing our students for a career, not just a job.”The REAL-Forklift™ virtual reality simulator offers students hands-on experience in a zero-risk environment, allowing them to build confidence, develop muscle memory, and master essential forklift driving skills. The software includes real-time feedback to help students self-correct unsafe behavior and reinforce proper techniques. It also generates performance data that can help employers assess job readiness.Schools and workforce development programs across the country have increasingly turned to career and technical education (CTE) to meet labor market demands, particularly in skilled trades. Funding opportunities from federal and state sources—boosted during and after the pandemic—have enabled institutions to invest in innovative training like BluWorkz’s virtual reality solutions.Early adopters of the REAL-Forklift™ technology have seen warehouse incidents drop by 10–18%, leading to significant reductions in injuries, insurance costs, and product damage.As industries continue to face labor shortages, partnerships like this one between SCCPSS and BluWorkz demonstrate the value of equipping students with real-world, job-ready skills—before they even graduate.

