U.S. Chamber, Chino Valley Chamber Host U.S. Representative Young Kim for Roundtable on Tax Reform

CHINO HILLS, CA – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce recently hosted U.S. Representative Young Kim (R-CA-40) for a roundtable discussion in Chino Hills, California with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Young Kim is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 40th District of California will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Chamber is laser-focused on advancing policies that grow the economy, which is why we’re advocating for the 2017 tax cuts to be extended and made permanent,” said Jennings Imel, Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Today’s discussion with Congresswoman Young Kim and business leaders in Chino Hills highlighted how the TCJA’s pro-growth provisions have stimulated growth and investment and why it’s so important for Congress to act swiftly. Congresswoman Kim understands what’s at stake for local small businesses, and we appreciate her leadership on this critical issue.”

“Small businesses and families I represent deserve a tax code that allows them to keep more of their hard-earned money and support our communities,” said Congresswoman Kim.“I appreciate Chino Valley Chamber small business leaders meeting with me to share their stories and the importance of extending the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and addressing the SALT cap, so we can unleash economic growth, create jobs, and keep our communities prosperous.”

“We appreciate Congresswoman Young Kim’s leadership and commitment to our business community,” said Zeb Welborn, President and CEO of the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Renewing pro-growth tax cuts is critical to ensuring long-term economic prosperity for the Chino Valley, and we’re grateful for her ongoing support in driving policies that empower our local businesses to grow, hire, and thrive.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables and business tour are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

##