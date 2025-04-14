AVK, Awaking Giants, Cleveland Cable, and MOY Announced as Platinum Partners of DCAC Europe 2025

DCAC Europe 2025 Platinum Partners

DCAC Europe 2025 is proud to announce four powerhouse companies joining as Platinum Partners: AVK, Awaking Giants, Cleveland Cable, and MOY.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the digital infrastructure industry prepares for its most unconventional gathering of the year, DCAC Europe 2025 is proud to announce four powerhouse companies joining as Platinum Partners: AVK, Awaking Giants, Cleveland Cable, and MOY.With this year’s theme, “The Dawn of the Data Center Gold Rush,” DCAC Europe will explore the massive opportunities and challenges facing the industry amid rising demand for scalable compute, renewable energy, and next-generation infrastructure across Europe and beyond.Meet the DCAC Europe 2025 Platinum PartnersAVKAVK is the largest and fastest-growing supplier of power solutions for data centres and leading organisations in the UK and Europe. We specialise in all aspects of design, planning, implementation, and continuing maintenance. At AVK, we power tomorrow’s data; we are transforming the way the data industry connects to and consumes energy by developing innovative and sustainable solutions.Awaking GiantsAwaking Giants is a hyperscale engineering services firm that helps organizations deploy large-scale data infrastructure with precision. With deep expertise in intelligent design and execution, Awaking Giants partners with clients to navigate the complexity of global infrastructure rollouts.Cleveland CableCleveland Cable has been a global leader in industrial cable supply for over 46 years. With ten branches across the world, the company delivers premium cable products and services to data centers, utilities, and infrastructure projects with unmatched reliability and scale.MOYMOY is the go-to in the Data Centre sector for mission-critical flat roofs—where failure isn’t an option. Driven to elevate service standards across the flat roofing industry, we provide unparalleled technical services and systems, which protect the globe’s most critical roof spaces.Why Platinum Partners Matter at DCAC EuropeThese partners represent the forefront of innovation in AI infrastructure, mission-critical construction, power delivery, and energy transition. Their presence reflects DCAC Europe’s growing role as a platform where leaders unite to shape the future of sustainable, intelligent infrastructure.Each of these companies shares a commitment to powering progress across the data center and digital infrastructure industries. By partnering with DCAC Europe, they are championing collaboration, education, and disruptive thinking across the European market.Get InvolvedJoin industry pioneers, rising leaders, and thousands of professionals at DCAC Europe 2025. The two-day event will feature thought leadership keynotes, rapid-fire talk tracks, barstool-style conversations, and dynamic networking experiences across Dublin.Become a partner: CLICK HERE Stay tuned for more major announcements, including the official speaker lineup, the launch of the DCAC Europe Ambassadors, and a closer look at the event agenda.About DCAC EuropeDCAC Europe is part of the Data Center Anti-Conference movement, a global platform built to challenge tradition and accelerate innovation across digital infrastructure. With events in Austin, Texas, and Dublin, Ireland, DCAC is where tech, construction, power, and AI collide to shape the future of the mission-critical industry.Learn more at europe.dcac-live.com

