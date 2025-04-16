National DigiFoundry ($NDT) Launches on Constellation's MainNet to Accelerate US Leadership in Digital Asset Innovation

$NDT Launches on Constellation Network MainNet to Accelerate US Leadership in Digital Asset Innovation

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National DigiFoundry (NDF) established by Forward Edge-AI and the University of Texas at San Antonio, has deployed the National DigiToken ($NDT) on the Constellation Network MainNet, making its innovative service token publicly accessible for the first time. This strategic milestone empowers developers, researchers, and enterprises to directly engage with a nationally supported digital asset accelerator—one designed to advance practical innovation and operational deployment across government, industry, and academia. The initiative supports the U.S. National Digital Asset Leadership Strategy and is jointly operated by the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and Forward Edge-AI.

As a U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF)–supported initiative, the NDF delivers unmatched value to members by serving as a national hub for applied blockchain research, regulatory alignment, and pilot programs in mission-critical sectors like healthcare, logistics, and finance. Members benefit from access to expert technical assistance, cutting-edge infrastructure, and a policy-aligned framework that strengthens national resilience, enhances economic competitiveness, and fosters international trust in U.S. digital technologies.

Access to NDF’s suite of services—including training, infrastructure tools, and mentorship—has now expanded through the integration of $NDT. Members using $NDT can engage with the platform’s offerings at significantly reduced costs, making advanced digital asset development more accessible, scalable, and collaborative.

“Launching $NDT on a decentralized, secure infrastructure reflects our focus on practical outcomes and transparent value delivery,” said Kevin Jackson, NDF Operations Executive. “Blockchain technology enables trusted, streamlined access to digital services—laying the groundwork for a new model of globally scalable public infrastructure designed for today’s mission priorities.”

$NDT can be acquired by through the organization’s membership program. The token is non-speculative and designed solely to access NDF offerings, including:

• Cloud computing and storage

• Blockchain services

• Artificial intelligence infrastructure

• Specialized training and mentorship programs

“The launch of $NDT on Constellation’s MainNet represents more than a technological milestone — it’s a blueprint for how public-private innovation ecosystems can reshape the future of digital infrastructure,” said Constellation co-founder and chief strategy officer Benjamin Diggles. “We’re not just accelerating U.S. leadership in blockchain, we’re engineering the rails for a smarter, more secure digital economy.”

This move positions the NDF as a first-of-its-kind business accelerator committed to supporting the expansion and adoption of digital asset technologies as a driver of global economic transformation.

In support of the US Blockchain Roadmap, NDF collaborates with academic institutions, federal agencies, and private sector partners to deliver scalable, secure, and interoperable solutions. The organization remains committed to ensuring that digital asset innovation continues to serve public good while reinforcing U.S. leadership in the global digital economy.

For more information about joining the National DigiFoundry and accessing services via $NDT, visit www.digifoundry.org.

About National DigiFoundry

The National DigiFoundry (NDF) is a National Science Foundation-funded technology incubator advancing the research, development, and deployment of secure, interoperable blockchain and digital asset technologies. NDF convenes a national network of academic, industry, and government partners to accelerate innovation across key sectors of the digital economy.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge-AI is an American leader in Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity solutions focused on delivering mass market solutions to enhance the safety and security of the free world. The company’s AI-driven innovations empower military and government agencies to stay ahead of cyber threats and operational challenges.

About Constellation Network

Constellation Network is a Web3 blockchain ecosystem that bridges crypto economies with traditional businesses. Its flagship network, Hypergraph, provides a solution for fast, scalable, and zero-fee transactions. Constellation’s Network is validated by the US Department of Defense which has been a customer since 2019.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.