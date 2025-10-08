Forward Edge-AI Expands Quantum and AI Security Collaboration in Japan

Forward Edge-AI Launches Quantum-Safe Cybersecurity and AI Technology Workshops in Japan to Strengthen Defense, Telecommunications, and Maritime Resilience

Our goal is to turn quantum and AI disruption into enduring strength for our allies and partners.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc., a U.S.-based leader in quantum-resilient cybersecurity and artificial intelligence technologies, announced a multi-sector series of workshops and demonstrations across Japan October 14 - 17, 2025. The initiative strengthens bilateral cooperation in defense, telecommunications, and maritime cybersecurity while showcasing cutting-edge U.S.–Japan innovation partnerships.

The workshops, are being conducted in partnership with key Japanese organizations and ministries, highlight two of Forward Edge-AI’s flagship technologies:

Isidore Quantum® – A "drop-in post-quantum cryptography (PQC)" solution that enables instant protection of critical communications and operational systems. Isidore Quantum® safeguards networks against “harvest now, decrypt later” threats while requiring no costly infrastructure changes. The system is already validated through multiple U.S. Department of Defense programs and is export-ready under ECCN 5A002 classification.

Blaise™– An AI-powered handheld Raman spectrometer capable of detecting chemical and biological agents in a field setting (CBRN). Blaise is also positioned to detect jet fuel contamination within seconds. Designed for aviation readiness and mission-critical reliability, Blaise™ delivers laboratory-grade precision on the flight line—protecting assets like the F-35 and FX aircraft fleets from costly and dangerous fuel quality incidents.

The initiative reflects Forward Edge-AI’s commitment to enabling trusted, exportable, and affordable cybersecurity solutions that protect allied nations from next-generation quantum and AI-enabled threats.

About Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

Forward Edge-AI, Inc., is a global leader in developing Artificial Intelligence-based technology to solve complex problems in support of public safety, national security, and defense. The mission of Forward Edge-AI is to deliver compelling mass market solutions to enhance the safety and security of the free world.

