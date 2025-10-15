Forward Edge-AI Appoints Andrea Gwynn as Chief Information Officer

Forward Edge-AI strengthens its executive team with Andrea Gwynn as Chief Information Officer to accelerate global post quantum cybersecurity initiatives

Andrea’s leadership and experience in technology transformation will strengthen our mission to deliver secure and responsible AI solutions.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, a leader in artificial intelligence and Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions for safety, and national defense, has appointed Andrea Gwynn as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Gwynn will lead the company’s information systems strategy, drive digital transformation, and enhance cybersecurity and operational resilience across Forward Edge-AI’s global initiatives.

Forward Edge-AI develops cutting-edge technologies including Blaise™, an AI-powered Raman spectrometer for chemical detection; Isidore Quantum®, a quantum-resistant encryption solution; and Gabriel®, a tool for combating phishing and smishing threats.

Gwynn joins a dynamic leadership team committed to scaling innovation and delivering mission-critical AI systems that protect and empower organizations worldwide.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge-AI designs and deploys AI-driven solutions to advance public safety, national security, and digital transformation. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the company specializes in AI/ML, cybersecurity, and edge computing.

