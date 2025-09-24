Forward Edge-AI Secures Notice of Allowance for Breakthrough Low-Observable Encryption Device Patent

Forward Edge-AI awarded patent for a drop-in Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) encryption device with swappable NID, boosting secure and resilient communications.

This achievement underscores our team’s commitment to pioneering next-generation solutions that secure communications against evolving cyber threats.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc., a leader in advanced cybersecurity and quantum-resilient communications technologies, today announced it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its latest patent application: “Low-Observable Encryption Device for Facilitating Communications.”

This patent introduces a pioneering system that leverages a swappable Network Interface Device (NID) to enable flexible, drop-in Post Quantum Cryptography. The modular design allows users to quickly adapt connections across Ethernet, USB, Serial, Optical, or SATCOM interfaces, ensuring mission-specific adaptability in environments where resiliency and security are paramount. The swappable NID technology enhances flexibility, reduces observability, and delivers unmatched resilience for defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure applications.

Forward Edge-AI continues to advance a portfolio of technologies designed to ensure cyber resiliency, quantum resistance, and secure AI integration across mission-critical systems.

About Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

Forward Edge-AI, Inc. is an emerging leader in developing mass-market solutions to enhance the safety and security of the free world.

