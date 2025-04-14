Learn about Missouri’s reptiles with MDC April 24 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Celebrate the return of spring with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) while learning about the native Missouri reptiles that will be coming out after their long winter rest. This free event will be held at the Boone County Nature School on April 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Participants ages 5 and older are invited to discover what makes Missouri’s reptiles so amazing. This hands-on event will feature several live turtle and snake species that participants can view and interact with while learning about what makes each animal perfect for surviving in the Show-Me State. There will also be various reptile-themed activities and crafts for participants to enjoy.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/49z. Questions about this event can be sent to Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.