Reopening of rifle/pistol range at Busch Shooting Range rescheduled to June 28

DEFIANCE, Mo. – Routine maintenance is taking longer than anticipated at the rifle/pistol range at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. As a result, the rifle/pistol range will reopen on Saturday, June 28, which is two days later than originally planned.

The rest of Busch Range’s facilities remain open and accessible to the public, including the trap and skeet fields, shotgun patterning boards, and archery range.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance.

The Busch Shooting Range offers year-round facilities including rifle and pistol lanes up to 100 yards, trap and skeet fields, a static archery range, and shotgun patterning boards. Regular use fees are $5 per hour and include paper targets and safety gear if needed. The Outdoor Education Center also offers regular classes in shooting sports, hunting, and outdoor skills.

Learn more about Busch Shooting Range online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Fh.