MDC assists Shannon County landowners in enhancing wildlife habitat

Body

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently partnered with Shannon County landowners, Judy and Charlie Woolley, to thin their woods and use prescribed fire, made possible by MDC’s Landowner and Community Assistance Program (LCAP).

Through this program, MDC staff assist landowners interested in improving or enhancing wildlife habitat by providing advice, writing plans, and offering financial assistance for various goals.

MDC Forester Gary Gognat developed a detailed plan, obtained cost-share dollars for chainsaw work and the burn, and assisted the Woolleys as members of the Ozark Prescribed Burn Association.

“Prescribed burning improves habitat and restores fire-dependent communities, especially glades and woodlands,” said Gognat. “Deer, turkey, small game, birds, and mammals benefit from it.”

What Can Be Funded?

LCAP is MDC’s cost-share program designed to financially support private landowners, communities or towns, government entities, non-governmental organizations, and others in implementing conservation practices on their land.

Typical LCAP-funded practices include:

Planting native grass or pollinators, including milkweed for monarchs.

Site prep work (flat‑rate payments for soil prep).

Burning, disking, or herbicide treatments to manage existing habitat.

Timber stand improvement and tree/shrub plantings beneficial to wildlife.

Installing watering systems, fencing, and more when benefiting wildlife and sustainable agriculture.

Payment can back up to 75% of project costs, plus flat-rate incentives, especially in areas deploying Missouri-sourced seed or prioritizing pollinators.

Conveniently locate your local MDC Private Land Conservation contact information online at https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/local-mdc-contacts.

Find out about MDC Community Conservation Funding Opportunities online at https://mdc.mo.gov/community-conservation/community-conservation-funding-opportunities.

Learn more about prescribed burning online at online at mdc.mo.gov.