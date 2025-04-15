Sendflex and FlavorCloud Partner to Optimize Cross-Border Parcel Shipping Amid Increasing Global Logistics Volatility

Guaranteed landed costs and international shipping compliance key for merchants amidst trade war backdrop

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sendflex , a leading parcel transportation management system (TMS) provider and FlavorCloud , a global shipping SaaS platform specializing in seamless cross-border shipments for direct-to-consumer (DTC) and business-to-business (B2B) announced a strategic partnership designed to bring shippers a better cross-border fulfillment solution. With increasing concerns about tariffs and trade compliance, 3PLs and merchants need more support than ever to stay compliant with international shipments. This collaboration enables shippers to accurately determine landed costs and automate cross-border fulfillment processes from order to invoice."The rise of global eCommerce combined with shifting trade policies has brought increased complexity and volatility to supply chains, worldwide" said Bob Malley, CEO of Sendflex. "We’re thrilled to join forces with FlavorCloud to deliver AI-driven decision intelligence that helps shippers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers predict and control shipping costs while safeguarding their profit margins."Through this integration, Sendflex and FlavorCloud empower shippers to automate fulfillment workflows, accurately calculate landed costs, and optimize processes from order to invoice. The partnership leverages FlavorCloud's global shipping network of more than 300 carriers shipping anywhere to anywhere™ across 220+ countries, enabling Sendflex customers to guarantee landed costs at checkout and ensure timely fulfillment and delivery."New Tariffs are being launched dynamically which means merchants need always-on compliance with predictable costs,” said Maia Benson, Chief Business Officer of FlavorCloud. “They need the right HS code, the right duties and taxes paid for each country, and the right customs and duties documentation completed and sent. Together SendFlex and FlavorCloud reduce risk and ensure margin predictability during these volatile trade war times. "For up to date information about tariffs and trade compliance, go to FlavorCloud’s Tariff and Trade Hub About FlavorCloudFlavorCloud is a cutting-edge cross-border commerce and logistics platform that enables brands and 3PLs to operate seamlessly on a global scale. With DTC and B2B services spanning 220+ countries and a 300+ carrier orchestration network, FlavorCloud specializes in automated customs clearance, full trade compliance, and localized pricing at checkout—all backed by a single invoice. To learn more, go to https://flavorcloud.com About SendflexRecognized by Gartner as a top parcel technology provider, Sendflex delivers a robust parcel TMS optimization engine that allows shippers to easily adapt business rules to changing conditions. By facilitating intelligent final-mile carrier selection, efficient cartonization, and fulfillment processes, Sendflex helps businesses cost-effectively navigate the complexities of parcel logistics. To learn more, go to https://sendflex.com

