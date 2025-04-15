Custom Apparel and Tariff Uncertainty: Bolt Printing’s Perspective

Bolt Printing Lana Corsano On Production Floor Fastest T Shirt Printing Custom Apparel & Tariffs – Bolt Printing’s 2025 Strategy

Bolt Printing addresses the challenges posed by shifting global trade policies and tariffs, emphasizing their significant impact on the custom apparel industry.

Our strategy is to proceed with caution while staying focused on our goals. Life and work must go on, even as we grapple with these challenges.” — Lana Corsano

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Custom Apparel and Tariff Uncertainty: Bolt Printing’s PerspectiveIn an era marked by rapidly evolving global trade dynamics, businesses reliant on international supply chains face unprecedented challenges. Amidst ongoing tariff uncertainties and shifting trade policies, Bolt Printing shares its insights on the significant impact these developments have on the custom apparel industry and its operations.Navigating Decisions Amid Uncertainty"If one thing is certain in today’s environment, it’s that nothing is certain. Decision-making for purchases and expansion now feels more like riding a roller coaster than following a carefully planned strategy," says Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO of Bolt Printing.For those in the custom apparel industry, fluctuating tariff regulations have left many business owners contemplating their next moves. Should they pursue growth and expansion or adopt a cautious approach?Corsano advocates for a balanced strategy that combines progress with prudence.“Patience isn’t my strong suit, but I’m learning to find middle ground,” she notes. “Our strategy is to proceed with caution while staying focused on our goals. Life and work must go on, even as we grapple with these challenges.”Adapting Strategies to Overcome ChallengesTariff complexities directly influence Bolt Printing’s cost structure, particularly due to its reliance on international suppliers. Items like custom headwear and custom beanies are predominantly sourced from China and other Asian countries. In response, many suppliers are shifting production to alternative locations like Vietnam, though the long-term viability of these moves remains uncertain."Our focus is on maintaining strong supply chain relationships and optimizing for efficiency," says Corsano. "We’re planning to increase inventory levels of our core basic products and holding off on price increases until absolutely necessary. Additionally, we’re looking to refine operations and implement new technical efficiencies throughout 2024."The North American, Central American, and South America regions offer some stability for Bolt Printing, as many of its products are manufactured there. Coupled with its Connecticut-based production facility for decoration, the company is well-positioned to mitigate some of the turbulence caused by tariff shifts.Identifying Impact Areas and Charting the Path ForwardTariffs are most likely to affect specific segments within the apparel business, notably custom headwear and softer, higher-end styles produced in regions such as China and Bangladesh. Despite these challenges, Bolt Printing believes its measured approach will help continue delivering its hallmark “Bolt Four-Fecta”—Excellence in Quality, Service, Speed, and Value.“We’re committed to ensuring our customers receive the same high-quality products and exceptional service they’ve come to expect from us,” says Corsano. “2023 was about improving production efficiency, and 2024 will see us rolling out further technical advancements to enhance our operations.”Striking a BalanceWhile acknowledging her lack of formal education in foreign and domestic policy and hesitance to critique specific trade strategies, Corsano offers a candid perspective on the challenges many small and mid-sized businesses face today.“This isn’t about agreeing or disagreeing with specific policies; it’s about making the best decisions for our company, customers, and employees during a turbulent time. The uncertainty is real, and I’m sure we’re not alone in trying to figure out how to best move forward.”About Bolt PrintingBased in Connecticut, Bolt Printing is a leading provider of custom apparel, including custom t-shirts embroidered hats , and custom beanies.Known for its commitment to service excellence, speed to market, and value-driven strategy, Bolt Printing partners with businesses of all sizes to bring their brands to life through high-quality products and expert craftsmanship.Bolt PrintingMedia Contact:Lana CorsanoFounder & CEOBolt PrintingEmail: hello@boltprinting.comPhone: 888-909-2658Website: https://www.boltprinting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.