Farpoint Development, Opportunity Alabama Announce Samkwang Industrial Manufacturing Lease for Building 100 in REAL Park

Samkwang coming to REAL Park

South Korean automotive and electronics supplier accelerates momentum at Macon County's premier industrial site along the pivotal I-85 corridor

We're excited to continue the momentum of this transformational project in the State of Alabama that is bringing high quality jobs, new companies, and economic growth to Macon County.” — Justin Patwin, Principal at Farpoint Development

MACON COUNTY, IN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farpoint Development and Opportunity Alabama (OPAL) announced today the signing of a major lease with Samkwang Co., Ltd. for Building 100 at REAL Park.Samkwang, a leading South Korean manufacturer and supplier to Samsung, Kia, and Hyundai, will occupy the 168,000 square-foot industrial facility, creating hundreds of new jobs for the area. The company specializes in manufacturing automotive components and electronics, further strengthening Alabama's prominent position in the automotive manufacturing sector.“Samkwang represents a signiﬁcant milestone for REAL Park and validates our investment thesis around Macon County's strategic location with respect to KIA and Hyundai," said Justin Patwin, Principal at Farpoint Development . "We're excited to continue the momentum of this transformational project in the State of Alabama that is bringing high quality jobs, new companies, and economic growth to Macon County. Given current market conditions, we are looking forward to the next phase of development which we hope will be even bigger."Macon County Economic Development Authority Director Joe Turnham said that the Authority is proud to have Samkwang choose REAL Park and the Tuskegee-Macon County community. "We have gotten to know the corporate and local Samkwang team, and we know that this will be a great partnership going forward. With our great I-85 location coupled with such a professional REAL Park team, this is an outstanding outcome for new jobs and prosperity for our area.”The lease announcement coincides with Hyundai Motor Group's landmark $21 billion investment in the United States from 2025 to 2028, which will dramatically expand American manufacturing capacity, strengthen domestic supply chains, and create thousands of jobs across the automotive sector. This historic commitment was oﬃcially announced at the White House on March 24, 2025.Building 100 represents the catalyst project for REAL Park, a 700-acre master-planned industrial park that will ultimately feature over 7 million square feet of Class A industrial space. Strategically located in a Qualiﬁed Opportunity Zone about 10 miles from downtown Auburn, the park sits equidistant between Kia's West Point Assembly Plant in Georgia and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery along the pivotal I-85 automotive corridor. The site is also approximately 200 miles from the Port of Mobile, Alabama's only deep-water port.Samkwang, which has operations in Korea, Vietnam, India, Mexico, and the United States, has been steadily expanding its North American footprint to better serve its customers in the automotive industry.The deal was brokered by William Wilson, Leasing and Development Associate, from Jim Wilson & Associates, who helped facilitate the partnership between Farpoint Development and Samkwang. “Samkwang’s commitment to REAL Park is a powerful endorsement of the long-term vision behind this development and the broader potential of East Alabama,” said Will Wilson, President of Jim Wilson & Associates. “This lease reﬂects the increasing demand we’re seeing from global manufacturers for well-positioned, high-quality industrial space—and REAL Park delivers on all fronts. We’re proud to have played a role in bringing this transformative project to Macon County, and we look forward to the continued growth and opportunity it will generate for the region.”FARPOINT DEVELOPMENT At Farpoint Development, we do more than build buildings. Our founders have decades of experience solving real estate challenges by creatively and carefully answering the needs of our partners. Our ambition to build resilient, sustainable neighborhoods — places that people will be proud to work or live in decades from now — is what drove us to found our ﬁrm. It’s also what drives us forward.We design for the long-term with buildings that are resilient and sustainable. We approach our work with optimism. It’s why we embrace complex projects that anchor entire neighborhoods. We prioritize relationships over proﬁt. In fact, we believe that strong partnerships — with all our stakeholders — generate stronger ﬁnancial results.Learn more at farpointdev.com | realparkal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.