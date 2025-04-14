Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Transforms Lives of Children From Around the World Through Surgery Weekend

Itzayana at Fresh Start's Surgery Weekend in San Diego.

At Fresh Start, we are fully committed to helping and treating our patients until the best possible outcome is reached.” — Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In their ongoing mission of bettering the lives of children around the world, San Diego-based nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts recently hosted another transformative Surgery Weekend this past month, providing reconstructive surgeries and medical care to disadvantaged youth in desperate need of medical attention. Held nationwide throughout the year, Fresh Start’s Surgery Weekends in San Diego take place at the Fresh Start Clinic at Rady Children’s Hospital, where underprivileged children from around the world receive access to life-changing medical care that they would otherwise not receive — all at no cost to patients or their families.Each year, hundreds of children benefit from the nonprofit’s services, such as medical procedures, dental care, speech therapy and laser treatments — all provided by Fresh Start’s dedicated team of skilled volunteers. This month, Fresh Start’s team of medical volunteers were able to treat eight patients in just one 12-hour day.Among those patients were Itzayana and Grecia, both receiving laser treatments to remove birthmarks covering half of their faces—a seamless procedure designed to leave no scarring. Another patient, Samuel, diagnosed with choanal stenosis — a blockage or narrowing of the posterior nasal passages, has been coming to Fresh Start since January 2023. Since birth, Samuel has faced an array of challenges, including difficulty breathing and swallowing, which required hospitalization and the placement of a gastronomy tube for him to receive nutrition.Since his initial visit with Fresh Start, Samuel has shown remarkable resilience with his battle against choanal stenosis. This past Surgery Weekend, Fresh Start’s team of medical volunteers were able to give Samuel an MRI to determine the next steps in his road to leading a healthy, happy life.“At Fresh Start, we are fully committed to helping and treating our patients until the best possible outcome is reached,” said Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. “Our incredible team of medical volunteers generously donate their time at Surgery Weekends and will often maintain long-term medical relationships with patients for follow-up surgeries, ensuring each child receives the extraordinary care they deserve.”Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is currently accepting applications for children in need of surgery. The organization will host Surgery Weekends throughout 2025 with upcoming ones in San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Worcester, Massachusetts; and San Antonio, Texas. Eligible children receive the much-needed medical procedures, treatments and related care entirely free of charge to them or their families — all thanks to Fresh Start and their generous donors and partners.For more information on Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, to donate or apply for treatment, visit FreshStart.org ###ABOUT FRESH START SURGICAL GIFTSSince 1991, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has been transforming the lives of underprivileged infants, children and adolescents from all over the world through the gift of reconstructive surgery. With medical care offered in California, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts and Costa Rica, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts’ team of world-class surgeons and medical professionals volunteer their time to treat children with physical deformities caused by birth, accidents, abuse or disease. Ensuring every patient receives the highest quality treatment, Fresh Start's commitment goes beyond medical care, empowering children to leave feeling more confident and self-assured. All monetary contributions to Fresh Start go directly to funding patient’s medical procedures, making sure all care comes at no cost to the patient or their families. To learn more and donate, visit FreshStart.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.