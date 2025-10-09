Native Youth Foundation to Host Inaugural Native American Heritage Festival

By hosting this festival, the Native Youth Foundation invites the entire community to celebrate living Native culture — a vibrant and evolving tradition that continues to shape the region’s future.

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, the Native Youth Foundation is proud to host the inaugural Native American Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 18, at Grape Day Park in Escondido, California. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this free, family-friendly event will bring the community together to celebrate Native culture through live music, art, cultural demonstrations and educational activities that honor Indigenous voices and traditions.The festival is presented in collaboration with tribal nations and reservations across Southern California, including the San Pasqual Band of Indians, Campo Band of Kumeyaay Indians, Sycuan Band of Kumeyaay Indians, Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, Cahuilla Band of Indians, La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians and other tribal partners. By working alongside these communities, the Native Youth Foundation ensures the event will authentically reflect and honor the traditions, stories and contemporary voices of Indigenous peoples across the region.Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy an opening bird-singing ceremony, a Native youth fashion show curated by Rebekah Jarvey and five local tribal designers, and storytelling by Siyowin to raise awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP). Guests can also expect a variety of live performances from Native artists, including Blue Eagle Music, Wyley & Wynter Clay, Native American Youth Band, Trap Native and Tracy Lee Nelson & The Native Blues Band. The event also offers cultural experiences such as beading, weaving and basketry, a youth activities area and authentic Native food vendors, providing opportunities for connection and learning for attendees.A special proclamation and awards ceremony will take place at 12:45 p.m., featuring Congressman Darrell Issa, California Senator Brian Jones, San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, Escondido Mayor Dane White, Vista Mayor John Franklin, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones and Councilmember Ed Musgrove. These regional leaders will recognize the importance of Indigenous Peoples Day and present proclamations and awards honoring Native voices and community impact.The Native American Heritage Festival underscores the Native Youth Foundation’s mission to empower Indigenous youth by fostering pride in their culture and creating spaces where their stories, art and traditions can be shared with the wider public. Hosting this celebration in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day further amplifies the call to recognize, respect and uplift Native history, heritage and contributions.By hosting this festival, the Native Youth Foundation invites the entire community to celebrate living Native culture — a vibrant and evolving tradition that continues to shape the region’s future.The Native American Heritage Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Grape Day Park (321 N. Broadway, Escondido, CA 92025). The event is free and open to all ages.For more information, including a schedule of events and vendor information, please visit the Native American Heritage Festival site For more information on the Native Youth Foundation, visit NativeYouthFoundation.org

