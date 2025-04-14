Product Safety Consulting Announces Major National Expansion of Field Evaluation Services

PSC Logo John Allen, President and CEO of Product Safety Consulting. PSC lab testing

BENSENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Safety Consulting, a leader in equipment safety and compliance services for over 37 years, today announced a significant expansion of its Field Evaluation services to multiple major markets across the United States. The company now offers its comprehensive safety and compliance solutions throughout the country, serving clients in numerous metropolitan areas nationwide and across North America.

This strategic expansion comes in response to growing demand for rapid, on-site safety evaluations across diverse industries including data centers, healthcare facilities, manufacturing operations, and commercial developments.

"Our clients have consistently expressed the need for prompt, professional safety evaluations that minimize operational disruptions," said John Allen, President and CEO of Product Safety Consulting. "By expanding our footprint to these key markets, we're able to deliver our industry-leading 48-hour response guarantee to businesses across the country, helping them maintain both compliance and operational efficiency."

Rapid Response Nationwide

The cornerstone of the expansion is Product Safety Consulting's commitment to providing on-site field evaluations within 48 hours of request. This rapid-response approach enables businesses to quickly address compliance issues, minimize downtime, and restore operations with minimal disruption.

"When equipment is red-tagged or facing compliance challenges, every hour counts," explained John Allen, President and CEO. "Our ability to have certified professionals on-site within 48 hours significantly reduces the financial impact of compliance issues for our clients."

Comprehensive Service Portfolio

As part of this expansion, Product Safety Consulting will offer its full range of evaluation and certification services across all locations:

• On-Site Evaluations within 48 Hours - Swift assessment process by certified professionals

• Construction Evaluation - Thorough examination of product construction to verify compliance with safety standards

• Comprehensive Testing - Both on-site and laboratory-based testing services using state-of-the-art equipment

• Compliance Labeling - Ensuring proper labeling that indicates compliance with all relevant safety standards

Key Benefits for Businesses

The expanded Field Evaluation services offer several distinct advantages for businesses:

• Red-Tag Removal - Field evaluations eliminate the red-tag status of products, allowing them to be used with confidence in their intended applications

• One-Time Certification - Unlike factory inspections, field evaluations offer a one-time certification solution that can be accepted by all Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs)

• Flexible Quantity Options - Services can be conducted for a single unit or hundreds of units, offering a scalable solution for businesses of all sizes

Industry-Specific Solutions

Product Safety Consulting's expansion addresses the specific needs of various industries in each market:

• In Seattle, the company will support the technology and aerospace sectors with specialized evaluations for data centers and manufacturing facilities

• San Antonio's military and healthcare sectors will benefit from specialized equipment evaluations meeting DoD and healthcare standards

• Phoenix operations will focus on semiconductor manufacturing and aerospace applications

• Charlotte's financial and manufacturing sectors will gain access to specialized evaluation services for both data operations and industrial equipment

"Different industries face unique compliance challenges," noted John Allen, President and CEO. "Our expansion isn't just about geographic reach—it's about bringing specialized expertise to each market to address industry-specific safety requirements."

About Product Safety Consulting

For over 36 years, Product Safety Consulting has provided comprehensive field evaluation and compliance services across diverse industries. With a client roster ranging from Fortune 100 companies to local manufacturers, the company has established a reputation for excellence and reliability. Our certified experts deliver on-site evaluations within 48 hours, specializing in equipment and systems ranging from mission-critical data center infrastructure to medical devices, industrial HVAC systems, packaging machinery, commercial lighting, and electronic equipment.

The company's field evaluation team helps clients navigate complex compliance requirements across multiple standards, including NFPA, NEC, UL, CSA, and industry-specific regulations, ensuring equipment not only meets safety standards but maintains operational efficiency and reliability.

For more information, contact:

John Allen, President and CEO

877-804-3066

info@productsafetyinc.com

www.productsafetyinc.com

Product Safety Consulting: History and Purpose

