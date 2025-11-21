Product Safety Consulting Earns ANAB/ILAC Accreditation

ANAB ILAC Accreditation Certificate John Allen - President and CEO of Product Safety Consulting Product Safety Consulting

New accreditation delivers globally accepted test data, eliminating redundant testing for manufacturers.

Helping clients move faster and with confidence. Our test data is now accepted in over 100 economies, which means less re-testing, lower costs, and a clearer path to global compliance.” — John Allen, President and CEO of Product Safety Consulting.

BENSENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Safety Consulting, Inc. (PSC) has received ANAB accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017, giving

manufacturers access to globally accepted safety test data and streamlining the path to international market entry.

While the accreditation covers four major standards:

● IEC 62368-1 (Audio/video, information and communication technology equipment)

● IEC 61010-1 (Safety requirements for electrical equipment for measurement, control, and laboratory use)

● IEC 60335-1 (Household and similar electrical appliances)

● IEC 60335-2-52 (Particular requirements for oral hygiene appliances)

—the story behind it reflects PSC’s broader mission: strengthening the support it provides to

manufacturers across global markets.

The spark that struck this major milestone came by way of PSC’s long-standing

partnership with Colgate-Palmolive. As Colgate expanded its line of oral hygiene

appliances, it needed a laboratory whose results would be recognized worldwide. PSC

responded by pursuing accreditation to IEC 60335-2-52, investing in new capabilities so

Colgate could accelerate product launches without navigating redundant testing

requirements.

“That’s really what this accreditation is about,” said John Allen, PSC’s laboratory

representative. “Helping clients move faster and with confidence. Our test data is now

accepted in over 100 economies, which means less re-testing, lower costs, and a

clearer path to global compliance.”

ANAB operates under the ILAC Mutual Recognition Arrangement, ensuring test data

from accredited labs is accepted internationally. For manufacturers in electronics, lab

equipment, and household appliances, PSC’s newly accredited status means more

efficient safety evaluations across electrical, mechanical, thermal, and fire hazards.

The achievement formalizes what PSC has practiced for years: a commitment to

technical rigor, responsive partnership, and enabling clients, from established global

brands to emerging innovators, in order to bring safe products to market worldwide.

About ANAB The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is the largest accreditation

body in North America, providing third-party attestation that an organization operates in

accordance with international standards. ANAB is a signatory to the ILAC mutual

recognition arrangement, enabling test data from ANAB-accredited laboratories to be

accepted worldwide.

About Product Safety Consulting, Inc.

Product Safety Consulting, Inc., located in Bensenville, Illinois, provides product safety

testing and compliance services for manufacturers across multiple industries. The

company holds ANAB accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for testing to IEC 62368-1,

IEC 61010-1, IEC 60335-1, and IEC 60335-2-52 standards. For more information, visit

www.productsafetyinc.com or call 630-238-0188.



Legal Disclaimer:

