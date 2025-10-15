Leonardo's Flooring Corp. Expands Services Across Denver Metro Area

Leonardo's Flooring a family-owned flooring company brings over a decade of expertise and 125+ five-star reviews to more Denver area neighborhoods.

Expanding our service area means we can help more homeowners and businesses get the floors they want at prices that make sense” — Leonardo Odreman

COMMERCE CITY, CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonardo's Flooring Corp., a trusted name in residential and commercial flooring installations, is expanding its service area throughout the Denver metro region. After more than 10 years of building a reputation for quality work and honest pricing, owner Leonardo Odreman and his team are now serving customers in 14 communities across the area. "We've been fortunate to work with so many great customers over the years," said Odreman. "Expanding our service area means we can help more homeowners and businesses get the floors they want at prices that make sense."

Leonardo's Flooring Corp. specializes in hardwood floor installation, vinyl, and laminate floor installations, along with subfloor preparation for both residential and commercial properties. The company's 125+ five-star Google reviews reflect its commitment to craftsmanship and customer service. The expanded service area now includes Commerce City, Denver, Aurora, Henderson, Brighton, Green Valley Ranch, Thornton, Westminster, Broomfield, Northglenn, Federal Heights, Arvada, Superior, Lafayette, and Cherry Creek.

Comprehensive Flooring Solutions

Leonardo's Flooring Corp. offers a complete range of installation services designed to meet the unique needs of each project.

Hardwood Floor Installation Hardwood flooring remains one of the most popular choices for homeowners looking to add warmth and value to their spaces. Leonardo's team works with a variety of wood species and finishes, helping clients choose options that fit their style and budget. From classic oak to exotic hardwoods, each installation is completed with attention to detail and precision. The company handles everything from initial measurements to final finishing, ensuring that every plank is properly acclimated, installed, and sealed for long-lasting beauty.

Vinyl Flooring Installation Vinyl flooring has come a long way in recent years, offering durability and design flexibility that works in almost any room. Leonardo's Flooring Corp. installs luxury vinyl plank (LVP) and vinyl tile that can mimic the look of hardwood or stone at a fraction of the cost. These floors are waterproof, easy to maintain, and perfect for high-traffic areas, kitchens, bathrooms, and basements. The team ensures proper installation techniques to prevent issues like peeling or buckling down the road.

Laminate Floor Installation Laminate flooring provides another affordable alternative to hardwood while still delivering visual appeal. It's scratch-resistant, fade-resistant, and stands up well to everyday wear and tear, making it ideal for families with kids or pets. Leonardo's Flooring Corp. installs laminate with the same care given to any premium material, paying close attention to expansion gaps, underlayment, and transitions between rooms to create a polished, professional result.

Subfloor Preparation A great floor starts with a solid foundation. That's why Leonardo's Flooring Corp. never skips the crucial step of subfloor preparation. The team inspects, repairs, and levels subfloors before any installation begins. This includes addressing moisture issues, replacing damaged sections, and ensuring the surface is clean and smooth. Proper subfloor prep prevents future problems like squeaking, warping, or uneven surfaces, and it's a key reason why the company's installations stand the test of time.

Commercial Flooring Services In addition to residential work, Leonardo's Flooring Corp. handles commercial projects for businesses that need durable, professional-looking floors. Whether it's an office space, retail location, or restaurant, the team understands the importance of minimizing downtime and delivering results that hold up under heavy use. Commercial clients benefit from the same honest pricing and quality workmanship that have earned the company its reputation in the residential market.

A Family Business Built on Trust

As a family-owned and operated business, Leonardo's Flooring Corp. takes a personal approach to every job. Odreman and his team treat each home and business as if it were their own, taking the time to understand what clients want and making sure they're happy with the results. The company's guarantee reflects that commitment: quality floors, honest prices, and work that's done right the first time.

The 125+ five-star Google reviews speak to the experience customers have had working with Leonardo's Flooring Corp. Many reviews highlight the team's professionalism, punctuality, and willingness to go the extra mile to ensure satisfaction.

With the expanded service area, more families and businesses across the Denver metro can now access the flooring expertise that Commerce City residents have trusted for over a decade.

About Leonardo's Flooring Corp. Leonardo's Flooring Corp. is a Commerce City-based flooring installation company with over 10 years of experience serving residential and commercial clients. The company offers hardwood, vinyl, and laminate flooring services with a focus on quality materials, transparent pricing, and customer satisfaction.

Contact: Leonardo Odreman, Owner Leonardo's Flooring Corp.

Phone 720.563.9196

Email info@leonardosflooringcorp.com

Website www.leonardosflooringcorp.com.

Located in Commerce City, CO 80022

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.