AOCleaning Expands Service Offerings with Professional Countertop Cleaning, Polishing & Sealing Services

Trusted Floor Care Company Brings Two Decades of Restoration Expertise to Stone Countertop Services

Stone countertops are a significant investment in any home, but daily use takes its toll. Our new service doesn't just clean – it restores these surfaces and protects that investment for years to come” — Ryan Overbey

COLUMBIA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOCleaning, a leading provider of hardwood floor cleaning and refinishing services serving central Illinois and the Greater St. Louis area, today announced the launch of their new Professional Countertop Cleaning, Polishing & Sealing Services. This expansion builds on the company's 22-year legacy of exceptional cleaning and restoration work and brings their proven expertise to stone countertop care.

The new service addresses a growing need among homeowners whose stone countertops have become dull, stained, or damaged over time AOCleaning 's comprehensive approach combines professional-grade equipment, specialized chemistry, and industry-leading sealing products to restore countertops to their original beauty while protecting them against future damage.

"We've been perfecting restoration techniques for over two decades, and our customers have been asking us to bring that same level of expertise to their countertops," said Ryan Overbey, owner of AOCleaning and AO Saves Hardwood Floors . "Stone countertops are a significant investment in any home, but daily use takes its toll. Our new service doesn't just clean – it truly restores these surfaces and protects that investment for years to come."

AOCleaning's proven four-step process begins with a thorough inspection of each stone countertop to determine the appropriate treatment protocol. The company then employs professional soil suspension and cleaning techniques to break down accumulated grime, film, and residues that household cleaners cannot remove. High-speed power equipment with specialized pads and chemistry ensures the highest possible gloss and sheen, while premium StonePro sealing products provide long-lasting protection against stains and etching.

The comprehensive service is designed to accomplish three key objectives: remove stubborn residues, smudges, and haze that build up over time; protect stone surfaces from future stains and etching damage; and improve the overall appearance and feel of the home environment.

"What sets us apart is our systematic approach," Overbey explained. "We're not just applying products – we're using commercial-grade equipment and techniques that most homeowners simply don't have access to. The results speak for themselves, and our customers are consistently amazed at how much brighter and more vibrant their countertops look after our treatment."

AOCleaning's expansion into countertop services represents a natural evolution for the company, which has been a trusted name in hardwood floor care since 2003. The business has built an impressive reputation throughout the region, earning more than 410+ five-star Google reviews from satisfied customers. This commitment to excellence has made AOCleaning a go-to resource for homeowners and businesses seeking professional restoration services.

The company's dedication to transparency and customer education is evident through their extensive portfolio of over 550 YouTube videos that showcase their craftsmanship and restoration processes. This educational approach helps customers understand the value of professional service while demonstrating the dramatic results that proper restoration techniques can achieve.

The new countertop cleaning, polishing, and sealing services are now available throughout AOCleaning's extensive service area, which includes O'Fallon, Collinsville, Belleville, Columbia, Waterloo, Edwardsville, and Glen Carbon in Illinois, as well as several Missouri locations including Oakville, Sunset Hills, Fenton, Granite City, and Troy.

While countertop restoration represents an exciting new chapter for AO Clean, the company continues to offer their established hardwood floor cleaning and refinishing services that have made them a regional leader. This dual expertise positions AOCleaning as a comprehensive restoration partner for homeowners looking to refresh and protect their most important surfaces.

"We're not just adding a service – we're extending our mission," Overbey noted. "Whether it's bringing back the luster to hardwood floors or restoring the beauty of stone countertops, we're helping people rediscover the value and beauty in their homes. That's what drives us every day."

Homeowners interested in learning more about AOCleaning's new countertop services or their established floor care offerings can contact the company directly or visit their website for additional information and scheduling.

About AOCleaning Founded in 2003, AOCleaning has been serving the Greater St. Louis region with professional hardwood floor cleaning and refinishing services for over two decades. With more than 410+ five-star Google reviews and an extensive portfolio of restoration work documented on YouTube, the company has established itself as a trusted leader in surface restoration. AO Clean is committed to using professional-grade equipment, proven techniques, and premium products to deliver exceptional results for residential and commercial customers throughout Illinois and Missouri.

Contact Information:

Ryan Overbey, Owner AOCleaning

4185 Hanover Rd Ste 6 Columbia, IL 62236

Phone: 618.593.8102

Email: info@aoclean.com

